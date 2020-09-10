This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 10 September 2020
Advertisement

Premier League players to switch Black Lives Matter to No Room For Racism slogan

The league will promot its own anti-discrimination campaign instead.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Sep 2020, 9:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,333 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5201611
Image: Ian Walton
Image: Ian Walton

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS’ shirts will not carry the Black Lives Matter slogan in the coming season, the league has announced.

Shirts will instead feature a patch promoting the league’s own anti-discrimination campaign No Room For Racism.

The BLM slogan was adopted during the restarted 2019-20 campaign over the summer, following on from global protests in support of the movement sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States while in police custody in May.

Premier League captains were consulted over the change during a conference call on Thursday.

The league’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “We, our clubs, players and match officials have a long-standing commitment to tackling discrimination.

“Players rightly have a strong voice on this matter, which we saw last season. We have continued to talk and listen to players on this issue and will support them as well as continuing to emphasise the Premier League’s position against racism.

“Discrimination in any form, anywhere, is wholly unacceptable and No Room For Racism makes our zero-tolerance stance clear. We will not stand still on this important issue and we will continue to work with our clubs, players and partners to address all prejudiced behaviour.”

The BLM movement in the UK has been criticised over accusations of anti-Semitism and calls to defund the police.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The league released a statement on June 30 saying it did “not endorse any political organisation or movement, nor support any group that calls for violence or condones illegal activity”.

It added: “We are aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns to promote their own political views. These actions are entirely unwelcome and are rejected by the Premier League and all other professional football bodies, and they underline the importance of our sport coming together to declare a very clear position against prejudice.”

The league said it will continue to support players will still take the knee before matches in solidarity with the BLM movement, and the Football Association will continue its ‘common sense’ approach to how it treats any other on-field shows of support.

The Premier League has launched a dedicated service to allow players, coaches and their family members to report discriminatory abuse they encounter online.

These incidents will be reviewed, reported to the social media site and further legal action taken where appropriate.

It is also working in conjunction with the Professional Footballers’ Association and the EFL on a coach placement scheme with a view to improving diversity in the game.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie