Premier League to introduce semi-automated offside technology from next week

SEMI-AUTOMATED OFFSIDE TECHNOLOGY will be introduced in Premier League matches from 12 April, the league has announced.

The technology, which was originally intended to be introduced after one of the autumn international breaks in October or November, eventually made its debut in English football in seven of the eight fifth-round FA Cup ties at the start of March.

Following additional non-live testing in the Premier League, SAOT will now be used for the first time in the top flight, using virtual offside lines and graphics along with optical player tracking for those watching at home or in a stadium.

A Premier League statement said: “Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

“It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

“The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making.”

Using 30 cameras around a stadium, the technology is set to be used in close offside decisions and, like VAR, will help confirm or suggest a change to the on-field decision made by the referee.

The Premier League has worked with Professional Game Match Officials Ltd and Genius Sports to develop the technology.

Speaking in February, Premier League chief football officer Tony Scholes said the system was “the most accurate and the most future-proof” available.

It will debut at the Etihad Stadium on 12 April, when Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the early kick-off, with three more fixtures set to follow at 3pm.

The day’s action concludes with Arsenal’s clash against Brentford at the Emirates in the teatime fixture.