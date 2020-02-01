Walcott completes remarkable Everton comeback on day of high drama in the Premier League

10-MAN EVERTON completed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Watford on a dramatic day at the bottom of the Premier League. Everton trailed 2-0 after 42 minutes to goals by Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra.

Implausibly, they were level at half-time thanks to a rapid brace of goals by Yerry Mina, but were dealt a blow 20 minutes from the end when Fabian Delph was sent off for picking up a second yellow.

Theo Walcott, however, won the game in the 90th minute when he popped up at the back post to finish a swift Everton counter-attack.

The result lifts Everton to ninth in the table, with Watford remaining in 19th place and mired in difficulty.

It was a day of high drama at the bottom of the league, as West Ham blew a golden opportunity to clamber clear of the drop zone. They twice led Brighton by two goals – 2-0 thanks to goals by Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass and later 3-1 after Snodgrass scored again following an Ogbonna own goal – but conceded twice in four minutes to ultimately settle for a 3-3 draw.

Pascal Gross netted on the 75-minute mark, with Glenn Murray equalising four minutes later.

West Ham have now dropped into the bottom three, following Bournemouth’s crucial 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa. Phillip Billing and Nathan Ake scored first-half goals for the Cherries, who had Jefferson Lerma sent off just six minutes into the second-half.

Mbwana Samatta scored a debut goal near the end, but Bournemouth survived a nervy ending to climb up to 16th, a point and a place ahead of Villa and two clear of West Ham.

Sheffield United’s remarkable season continues apace, as a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace hoisted them to fifth, five points from the Champions League places.

Newcastle United and Norwich, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw.

