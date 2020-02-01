This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Walcott completes remarkable Everton comeback on day of high drama in the Premier League

West Ham blew a two-goal lead at home to Brighton while Sheffield United put themselves in the frame for a Champions League place.

By The42 Team Saturday 1 Feb 2020, 5:08 PM
22 minutes ago 966 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4988973
Theo Walcott scores Everton's late winning goal at Vicarage Road.
Image: Jonathan Brady
Image: Jonathan Brady
Theo Walcott scores Everton's late winning goal at Vicarage Road.
Theo Walcott scores Everton's late winning goal at Vicarage Road.
Image: Jonathan Brady

10-MAN EVERTON completed a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against Watford on a dramatic day at the bottom of the Premier League. Everton trailed 2-0 after 42 minutes to goals by Adam Masina and Roberto Pereyra. 

Implausibly, they were level at half-time thanks to a rapid brace of goals by Yerry Mina, but were dealt a blow 20 minutes from the end when Fabian Delph was sent off for picking up a second yellow. 

Theo Walcott, however, won the game in the 90th minute when he popped up at the back post to finish a swift Everton counter-attack. 

The result lifts Everton to ninth in the table, with Watford remaining in 19th place and mired in difficulty. 

It was a day of high drama at the bottom of the league, as West Ham blew a golden opportunity to clamber clear of the drop zone. They twice led Brighton by two goals – 2-0 thanks to goals by Issa Diop and Robert Snodgrass and later 3-1 after Snodgrass scored again following an Ogbonna own goal – but conceded twice in four minutes to ultimately settle for a 3-3 draw. 

west-ham-united-v-brighton-and-hove-albion-premier-league-london-stadium West Ham manager David Moyes. Source: John Walton

Pascal Gross netted on the 75-minute mark, with Glenn Murray equalising four minutes later. 

West Ham have now dropped into the bottom three, following Bournemouth’s crucial 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa. Phillip Billing and Nathan Ake scored first-half goals for the Cherries, who had Jefferson Lerma sent off just six minutes into the second-half. 

Mbwana Samatta scored a debut goal near the end, but Bournemouth survived a nervy ending to climb up to 16th, a point and a place ahead of Villa and two clear of West Ham. 

Sheffield United’s remarkable season continues apace, as a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace hoisted them to fifth, five points from the Champions League places. 

Newcastle United and Norwich, meanwhile, played out a goalless draw. 

 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

