Disappointment for Irish contingent as Ipswich’s relegation confirmed after Newcastle defeat

Newcastle 3-0 Ipswich Town

NEWCASTLE WELCOMED EDDIE Howe back to work by returning to the Premier League’s top three as 10-man Ipswich’s relegation was confirmed.

Howe, who was admitted to hospital suffering from pneumonia earlier this month, returned to the training ground on Thursday and watched from the dugout at St James’ Park as his side was made to graft for a 3-0 win despite Ben Johnson’s 37th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Alexander Isak’s penalty in first-half stoppage-time and second-half headers from Dan Burn and substitute Will Osula sent Howe’s men back above Manchester City, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest – Forest have a game in hand – and maintained their push for Champions League football.

For the visitors, the mood was very different as their stay in the top flight drew to a close with four games remaining.

The Tractor Boys have a heavy Irish contingent: Fermanagh native Kieran McKenna is their manager, while Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor both featured today. Sammie Szmodics is currently out injured.

Ipswich now join Leicester City and Southampton in the Championship next season.

Brighton 3-2 West Ham United

Carlos Baleba struck a stunning added-time winner as Brighton reignited their European push by piling more misery on former manager Graham Potter with a dramatic 3-2 Premier League victory over West Ham.

Potter, who left Albion to join Chelsea in 2022, was on course to have the last laugh at the Amex Stadium after second-half goals from Mohammed Kudus and Tomas Soucek turned the contest in the Hammers’ favour following Yasin Ayari’s eye-catching opener.

But substitute Kaoru Mitoma headed the Seagulls level a minute from time before Baleba sensationally curled home from distance two minutes beyond the 90.

The last-gasp victory for Fabian Hurzeler’s ninth-placed hosts ended a five-match winless run in the top flight, while West Ham’s dismal run extended to a seventh game without success.

Potter, who left the pitch to jeers from home fans, has now taken just 13 points from 14 games since replacing Julen Lopetegui as Hammers boss in January.

Former Ireland U21 international Eiran Cashin was an unused substitute for Brighton.

Wolves 3-0 Leicester City

Matheus Cunha scored one goal and set up two more as Wolves claimed a record-equalling sixth successive top-flight win as they put relegated Leicester to the sword with a 3-0 victory at Molineux.

October 1970 was the last time Wolves had won six in a row in the top division and their upward trajectory hit new heights under the leadership of Vitor Pereira as they climbed to 13th in the table.

Leicester, in contrast, saw their winless run stretch to 11 matches while Jamie Vardy, who it was announced this week would leave the Foxes at the end of the season, missed a second-half penalty on another miserable day for the visitors.

Cunha’s potential summer move to Manchester United dominated talk in the build-up to the match but the Wolves talisman showed his importance to Pereira and his side when he knocked in his 15th goal of the campaign for the opener after 33 minutes.

The Brazilian then turned creator for Wolves’ next two goals. He put it on a plate for in-form Jorgen Strand Larsen to make it 2-0 in the 56th minute before squaring to Rodrigo Gomes who sealed a dominant win late on.

Vardy, who will bid farewell to Leicester in the summer after 13 years at the club, cut a lonely and frustrated figure up front, and his afternoon got worse when he was denied his 199th goal for the Foxes after seeing his 72nd-minute spot-kick saved by Jose Sa.

Matt Doherty played 83 minutes for Wolves, while Kasey McAteer came off the Leicester bench at half time.

Southampton 1-2 Fulham

A stoppage-time winner from Ryan Sessegnon revitalised Fulham’s European qualification prospects and denied Southampton the chance to move past the record-low Premier League points total set by Derby.

Jack Stephens’ 14th-minute opener had already-relegated Saints on course for a first home league victory since November, but Emile Smith Rowe levelled for Fulham after 72 minutes to set up a nervy finale at St Mary’s.

A draw would have helped Southampton move onto 12 points and avoid Derby’s unwanted lowest-ever Premier League points total of 11 from the 2007-08 season, only for Sessegnon to have other ideas as Fulham’s dramatic 2-1 win moves them up to eighth.

Ryan Manning provided the Saints’ assist as he played the full game, while Will Smallbone was an unused sub.