€32 million striker ends barren run as West Ham battle to earn point

WEST HAM DREW 2-2 with Bournemouth in the Premier League today.

€32 million summer signing Niclas Füllkrug came off the bench to score just his third top-flight goal of the season and first since 4 January to help earn the Hammers a point.

Meanwhile, having made his full West Ham debut during the week, Irish international Evan Ferguson had to settle for a place on the bench today.

Evanilson scored twice for Bournemouth at the London Stadium.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 38th minute and bagged Bournemouth’s equaliser with 11 minutes left after Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen had put West Ham ahead.

Wolves effectively sealed their survival and left Ipswich on the brink of relegation with a 2-1 win at Portman Road.

Vitor Pereira’s side trailed to Liam Delap’s 16th-minute goal as the striker swept in Irish international Dara O’Shea’s knockdown.

But Pablo Sarabia drilled into the bottom corner to haul Wolves level in the 72nd minute, before Jorgen Strand Larsen prodded home on 84 minutes for his fourth goal in his last three games.

Fourth-bottom Wolves are now 12 points clear of third-bottom Ipswich with just seven games left, leaving Kieran McKenna’s side almost certain to return to the Championship after just one season.

Wolves’s victory also means bottom-of-the-table Southampton will be relegated if they lose at Tottenham on Sunday.

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 2-1 despite finishing with nine men in a bruising battle featuring three red cards at Selhurst Park.

FA Cup semi-finalists Palace went ahead thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta’s third-minute curler, before Danny Welbeck’s close-range effort in the 31st minute dragged Brighton level.

Daniel Munoz blasted Palace’s winner in the 55th minute, but the Eagles had to dig deep for the win.

Palace striker Eddie Nketiah was sent off for two bookings in the space of nine minutes, then team-mate Marc Guehi was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card in the 90th minute.

In a frantic finale, Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke was shown a red card for his foul on Daichi Kamada.

Aston Villa host third-placed Nottingham Forest in Saturday’s late game, with both teams pushing to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

