Wednesday 26 February, 2020
PBC prove too strong for St Munchin's in Munster Senior Cup semi-final

Current holders and old foes Christian Brothers College Cork now await in the final.

By John O'Shea Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago
The PBC players celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The PBC players celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Presentation Brothers College 33
St Munchin’s College 10

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE Cork are now one game away from securing a 30th Munster Senior Schools Cup title, after this competitive semi-final encounter against St Munchin’s at Musgrave Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The opening exchanges of this contest were tight and tenacious, with neither side keen to give the other an edge.

It was Munchin’s that got the opening points on the board courtesy of a coolly-converted penalty effort by Alexander Wood.

Then around the midway point of the opening half, Munchin’s ran over for the first try of the game.

Following a pass from the Pres defence which was overhit, Wood reacted the quickest to score before subsequently adding the conversion.

Pres by this stage needed to show some kind of a response and that is what they duly did when Alex Kendellen powered over the line from close range.

a-view-of-a-line-out-during-the-game A lineout is taken. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Cork school then went into the lead, after Sam O’Sullivan put the finishing touches to a well-worked move and a good Darragh French pass into his path. Alex Walsh then scored the conversion.

Munchin’s came close to a try from Conor O’Shaughnessy on the stroke of half time, but he was denied by excellent last-ditch defending by Pres, who led 12-10 at the break.

Pres extended their lead at the start of the second half when Kendellen powered past the Munchin’s rearguard to score in the 38th minute.

conor-oshaughnessy-with-billy-kingston St Munchins' Conor O'Shaughnessy with Billy Kingston of PBC. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munchin’s sought to apply the pressure and get back into the contest, but Pres scored again through a fine solo effort by Daniel Hurley before adding a late try through James Keohane.

Old foes and current holders Christian Brothers College Cork now await in the final for Pres.

Scorers for Presentation Brothers College:

Tries: Alex Kendellen [2], Sam O’Sullivan, Daniel Hurley, James Keohane

Conversions: Alex Walsh [4]

Scorers for St Munchin’s College:Try: Alexander Wood

Penalty: Alexander Wood

Conversion: Alexander Wood

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: Patrick Campbell: Daniel Hurley, Darragh French, Daniel Squires, James Keohane, Billy Kiernan, Alex Walsh: Billy Kingston, Ben Comiskey, Darragh McSweeney, Sam O’Sullivan, David O’Halloran, Jack Kelleher, John Forde, Alex Kendellen.

Replacements: Ross McAuliffe, Ciaran O’Connor, James McCarthy, Tom Gough, Mark Deane, Liam Ormond, Peter Hyland, Sean McLoughlin, Jacob O’Brien, Bevan Forde.

ST MUNCHIN’S COLLEGE: Darragh McDermott: Conor O’Shaughnessy, Seamus McCarthy Burbage, Darragh Long, James O’Brien, Alexander Wood, Donnacha O’Callaghan: Kieran Ryan, Jack Devanny, Craig Finn, Graham Kirwan, Louis McCormack, Joachim Clohessy, Evan Hickey, Liam Neilan.

Replacements: Gus Harrington, Nathan Walsh, Stephen Hayes, Jonathan Kelly, Kean Sheehy, Sean Nestor, Kieran Tracey, Conor O’Brien Comerford, Joshua Costello, Josh Egan.

Referee: Richard Horgan.

