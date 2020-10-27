'The idea that the football family will look after each other is nonsense' - MNF picks apart Project Big Picture

PROJECT BIG PICTURE was up for discussion as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher returned to Sky Sports studios for Monday Night Football.

The radical proposals emerged last month and were largely based around handing power to the Premier League’s ‘big six’ clubs. They were unanimously rejected, however.

“For me, Project Big Picture isn’t acceptable,” Neville began last night. “I don’t think it’s acceptable to any of the 72 clubs in the EFL or to the 14 clubs in the Premier League.

“That’s based mainly on the idea that the top six club runs English football is unpalatable. It’s not a goer.

You can’t put the English football in the hands of Roman Abramovich, Daniel Levy, the Glazer family, JW Henry etc. So that’s never going to happen.”

Neville went on to talk about the parts of the plan that he would welcome, saying that at least there is now an acceptance from clubs and the English FA that the current situation needs to be changed.

Carragher agreed with most of his co-analyst’s points, and explained how each club will always look out for their own interests.

“The top clubs, namely Liverpool and Manchester United, have taken a lot of criticism,” Carragher added. “As Gary said, a lot of the stuff was good and a lot of it wasn’t.

What I didn’t like was the hypocrisy of all these other clubs in the Premier League saying the top clubs were looking after themselves. Are we forgetting [Project] Restart, when the bottom six clubs, or the bottom 10, didn’t want the league to go on?

“[West Ham CEO] Karren Brady was talking about it being null and void because it suited them. This idea that people in football are all going to look after each other, we’re this football family, it’s nonsense.

“It’s never been that way and it never will. So everyone will do what’s best for them.”

