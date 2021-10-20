Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 20 October 2021
Proposal B gathers momentum as host of counties give it backing

Meath, Tipperary, Kildare, Cork, Longford, Down and Clare have all confirmed their intention to support it.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 10:20 AM
A view of Croke Park.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

THE PROSPECT OF Proposal B being passed at this weekend’s Special Congress received a huge boost last night as a wave of counties voted in favour of backing the league-based championship.

Meath, Tipperary, Kildare, Cork, Longford, Down and Clare have all confirmed their support for the radical reform of the football structures.

A 60% vote is required for Proposal B to be carried on Saturday in Croke Park and it’s expected to go close with the majority of Ulster counties and provincial councils likely to vote against it.

However, Proposal B is gathering momentum as county boards meet this week to discuss their position. It’s believed a number of Ulster counties are yet to make a final decision on the matter.

A Meath GAA statement last night said: “After consulting with all our stakeholders such as players, coaches, club delegates, and the officers of the County Committee, Meath GAA has decided to back ‘Proposal B’ at the GAA Special Congress.

“We believe that supporting this proposal is in the best interest of the members of Meath GAA and the wider GAA community.”

Offaly and Westmeath have already backed Proposal B, while delegates from Laois, Waterford and Kerry will be permitted to make their mind up on the day. 

The overseas bodies will make up a sizeable portion of the delegates, but they’ve been less forthcoming about their views ahead of the vote. 

Warwickshire county board have informed The42 they’re leaning towards Proposal B, and Europe GAA are still undecided.

Australasia and Asia GAA told The42 last night they will not be making their vote public.

