PSG/Istanbul CL tie suspended as players walk off in protest at alleged racist slur from official

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN’S Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended following an alleged incident of racism by the fourth official.

PSG said players from both sides left the pitch in the 23rd minute during their final Group H fixture in Paris.

The French champions said on Twitter that the referee had shown a red card to one of Basaksehir’s staff, with video footage emerging which appeared to show their assistant manager Pierre Webo accusing the fourth official of using racist language.

“After a red card is given by the referee to a member of opposition staff, discussions continue between players and staff of both teams with the referee,” PSG said on Twitter.

“The Basaksehir players decide to go back to the locker room, the Parisians follow them.”

Basaksehir posted a message on their Twitter account which read: “NO TO RACISM #Respect.”

Istanbul’s Demba Ba confronted the officials over the use of a racist term, and the players decided to walk from the pitch. The PSG players also followed them off the pitch in solidarity, with French Football News reporting Kylian Mbappe among the most vocal in encouraging his team-mates to walk off.

Play has been suspended in Paris.



Basaksehir coach Pierre Webó was sent off by the referee. Webo then accused the fourth official of racial abuse.



Both teams have left the pitch. #UCL | #VMSport pic.twitter.com/Qoeqf4MAc7 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 8, 2020

With reporting from Press Association