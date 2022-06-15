Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Wednesday 15 June 2022
Advertisement

PSG set for €15-20 million sacking of Mauricio Pochettino - reports

L’Equipe and Le Parisien reported that meetings had been held between lawyers for the manager and the club.

By AFP Wednesday 15 Jun 2022, 4:38 PM
58 minutes ago 1,951 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5791768
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Mauricio Pochettino (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN are close to confirming the sacking of coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to French media reports late on Tuesday.

L’Equipe and Le Parisien reported that meetings had been held between lawyers for Pochettino and the club to come to an agreement that would see the Argentine leave the French capital.

Pochettino, who was appointed in January last year and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in the season just ended, has another 12 months remaining on his contract.

Le Parisien said that “the separation agreement has already been reached and there are only a few details still to be finalised”.

It is understood that sacking Pochettino would cost between €15-€20 million in severance payments to him and his backroom staff.

PSG have already parted company with Brazilian sporting director Leonardo and replaced him with Portuguese super-scout Luis Campos in the role of football advisor.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Zinedine Zidane has been strongly linked with succeeding Pochettino in the dugout at the Parc des Princes, although Nice coach Christophe Galtier is thought to be another contender.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie