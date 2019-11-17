Battleoverdoyen keeps unbeaten record intact at Punchestown

BATTLEOVERDOYEN REMAINS UNBEATEN over fences after winning the Liam & Valerie Brennan Memorial Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old, ridden by Davy Russell on Saturday, took over at the second-last before powering to victory by over five lengths.

The pace was set by Dandy Mag and then Any Second Now, but Russell bided his time and picked his moment to surge to the finish aboard the 2-to-5 favourite.

“He’s a nice horse, and I think he wants three miles,” said trainer Elliott following Sunday’s two-mile-six-and-a-half furlong Grade Two feature.

Battleoverdoyen is unlikely to join famed stablemate Samcro in next month’s Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, however.

“He’s improved in fitness from Galway,” added Elliott. “He’s in the Drinmore, but I’d say that will come a bit soon, and we’ll probably step him up to three miles in Leopardstown at Christmas.

“Samcro will go for the Drinmore, and we’ll probably run something else along with him.”