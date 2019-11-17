This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Battleoverdoyen keeps unbeaten record intact at Punchestown

The 2-to-5 favourite took over at the second-last before powering to victory in the Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

By The42 Team Sunday 17 Nov 2019, 7:19 PM
54 minutes ago 439 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4895125
Gordon Elliott's Battleoverdoyen (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Gordon Elliott's Battleoverdoyen (file pic).
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

BATTLEOVERDOYEN REMAINS UNBEATEN over fences after winning the Liam & Valerie Brennan Memorial Florida Pearl Novice Chase at Punchestown.

The Gordon Elliott-trained six-year-old, ridden by Davy Russell on Saturday, took over at the second-last before powering to victory by over five lengths.

The pace was set by Dandy Mag and then Any Second Now, but Russell bided his time and picked his moment to surge to the finish aboard the 2-to-5 favourite.

“He’s a nice horse, and I think he wants three miles,” said trainer Elliott following Sunday’s two-mile-six-and-a-half furlong Grade Two feature.

Battleoverdoyen is unlikely to join famed stablemate Samcro in next month’s Grade One Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse, however.

“He’s improved in fitness from Galway,” added Elliott. “He’s in the Drinmore, but I’d say that will come a bit soon, and we’ll probably step him up to three miles in Leopardstown at Christmas.

“Samcro will go for the Drinmore, and we’ll probably run something else along with him.”

