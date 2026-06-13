Qatar captain heads 94th-minute equaliser to earn country's first World Cup point

Qatar 1

Switzerland 1

QATAR CAPTAIN BOUALEM Khoukhi headed a 94th-minute equaliser to stun Switzerland and earn his country’s first World Cup point.

Breel Embolo’s first-half penalty looked to have been enough to see the Swiss start with a somewhat laboured win, but Khoukhi crashed in a late header to secure the 2022 hosts a first point in the World Cup finals.

🇶🇦 1-1 🇨🇭



Full-Time Qatar 1-1 Switzerland: Qatar grab their first ever World Cup point with an added-time equaliser from Boualem Khoukhi



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/6voxUsoDQh — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 13, 2026

The Swiss had plenty of support in Santa Clara, but there appeared to be a number of empty seats as the teams walked out at the 69,000-capacity venue, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

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After pictures appeared to show thousands of unoccupied seats for the Group A fixture between South Korea and the Czech Republic in Guadalajara, Fifa insisted the official attendance figure announced was accurate – stressing “several ticketed fans could be seen standing in concourses rather than staying in their assigned seats throughout the match”.

Empty seats were once again visible. Eakin Howard / AP / Alamy Eakin Howard / AP / Alamy / AP / Alamy

Qatar, managed by former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, had an early chance to take a shock lead when Edmilson Junior won possession off Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji to get through on goal, but his shot was straight at Gregor Kobel.

Dan Ndoye saw his low effort saved by Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada before the Nottingham Forest forward sent another first-time effort over.

Switzerland were awarded a penalty in the 13th minute when Remo Freuler latched on to a downward header from Embolo and was clattered by Abunada, who then needed treatment. After a lengthy delay, as well as a VAR check for offside, Rennes frontman Embolo kept his composure to send Abunada the wrong way from the spot.

🇶🇦 0-1 🇨🇭



Breel Embolo with the first penalty of the 2026 World Cup to put Switzerland ahead.



Watch all 104 games from the #FIFAWorldCup on RTÉ pic.twitter.com/i6mfWXu1Vi — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 13, 2026

Abunada then produced a fine reaction save from Ruben Vargas at his near post before, in stoppage time at the end of the first half, Michel Aebischer’s shot was cleared off the goal-line.

Switzerland were soon on the front foot again after the restart when captain Granit Xhaka sent a long-range effort over, but with the heat unrelenting, the tempo dropped as the next hydration break approached. With 15 minutes left, Embolo shot into the side-netting and substitute Johan Manzambi fired narrowly wide.

The Swiss were made to pay for not converting their chances when a deep cross from left-back Homam Al Amin on the overlap found its way through to defender Khoukhi at the back post, and he powered a header into the corner – sparking wild celebrations from his team-mates and on the Qatar bench.