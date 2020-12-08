Qatar to join Ireland's World Cup qualifying group

QATAR WILL JOIN Republic of Ireland’s 2022 World Cup qualifying group in an agreement between Uefa and the Asian Football Confederation to enhance their preparation for the competition, sources have confirmed to The42.

The story was first reported today by the UK Independent.

Qatar will compete in the World Cup for the first time as hosts in two years’ time, and will be join Ireland’s Group A for a series of games to better condition them for the tournament. Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg, and Azerbaijan are the other sides in the group.

They will not be competing for points as they have already qualified, so their games will be treated as friendlies.

The42 understands Ireland will not be expected to fly to Doha for an away fixture, with Qatar set to base themselves in Europe for the games. It is possible both games will take place in Dublin, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Ireland’s group was selected as it was the only five-team group without a team competing in the Nations League finals.

There is precedent for this, as hosts France competed in Euro 2016 qualifying. This is not the first time Qatar have participated in other continental competitions: they took part in the 2019 Copa America and will do so again next year.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The group’s fixtures are set to be confirmed by Uefa later this evening.