Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Quinton Fortune leaves Man United to become Reading coach alongside John O'Shea

The South African had been working with the Premier League club’s U23s.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 6:09 PM
soccer-fa-cup-fourth-round-manchester-united-v-middlesbrough-old-trafford Quinton Fortune and John O'Shea with Phil Neville during their playing days at United. Source: PA

QUINTON FORTUNE HAS departed Manchester United to become first-team coach of Reading. 

The former midfielder, who spent seven years playing for United after being signed from Atletico Madrid by Alex Ferguson in 1999, has been coaching the club’s U23s since July 2019 but leaves to join the Royals. 

Fortune’s former team-mate John O’Shea is already a coach at Reading under newly-appointed manager Veljko Paunović, who replaced Mark Bowen last week, while Portugal native Nuno Gomes also arrived today as assistant first-team coach. 

They finished 14th in the Championship last season and are away to Derby County in the first game of the season this Saturday. 

