Who scored the second-half winner in Ireland's monumental away victory over Finland in the World Cup qualifiers? Katie McCabe Megan Connolly

Denise O'Sullivan Louise Quinn

Tom Elmes replaced Eileen Gleeson as Vera Pauw's assistant manager in November, as Gleeson took the reins at which Scottish club? Celtic Glasgow City

Hibernian Rangers

Ireland's 11-0 hammering of Georgia brought the curtain down on 2021 in record-breaking fashion. What was the previous record? 10-0 11-1

10-1 9-0

Name the team the Girls In Green faced twice in June, in an away friendly double-header? Belgium Iceland

Denmark Sweden

Who was named PFAI International Women’s Player of the Year earlier this month? Heather Payne Denise O'Sullivan

Katie McCabe Jamie Finn

The 3-2 friendly win over Australia in September ended a lengthy losing run to higher-ranked opposition. How many games had Pauw's side gone without a win before that? Six Eight

Nine Seven

Name the side crowned 2021 Women's National League champions after a dramatic final day? Peamount United Shelbourne

Wexford Youths Galway

Goalkeeper Megan Walsh became the latest English-born player to join Pauw's set-up in the last international window. Which Women's Super League side does the goalkeeper play for? Brighton & Hove Albion Reading

Everton Birmingham City

Who was named WNL Player of the Year? Savannah McCarthy Kylie Murphy

Karen Duggan Ellen Molloy