R360 breakaway series postpones launch by two years

R360, THE PROPOSED breakaway rugby series, has delayed plans to launch its first full season by two years until 2028.

Fronted by former England international Mike Tindall, R360 aims to have some of the game’s leading talents sign for newly-created franchise teams and partake in a competition touring cities around the world.

The IRFU has joined seven leading unions by deeming any players who opt to join the series are “ineligible for international selection”. That stance was this week endorsed by the British and Irish Lions.

Amid such roadblocks, R360 has postponed plans to launch next year, citing “stronger market conditions” and “greater commercial certainty” for a 2028 date.

Noting the inaugural Women’s Lions Tour and Men’s Rugby World Cups, which are set for 2027 and would see defecting players sidelined, R360 asserted its ambition is to “complement the rugby calendar”.

They claimed the decision will “provide the necessary runway to strengthen R360’s credibility, continue collaborative discussions and partnerships with rugby’s stakeholders, and position the league to launch at full scale with maximum global impact from the outset”.

“The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing,” said Tindall in a statement.

“Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves.

“Many of the world’s best female and male players continue to express strong interest in joining R360. We want them to thrive – not be placed under unnecessary pressure. Ensuring player welfare, supporting their international ambitions, and working collaboratively with the global game remain core to our approach.”