Rabiot brace fires France past Italy and top of Nations League group

ADRIEN RABIOT fired France to first place in Nations League Group A2 with a headed brace in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Italy at the San Siro.

Ex-Juventus midfielder Rabiot netted from Lucas Digne set-pieces in each half at the home of his former Milanese rivals to ensure that Les Bleus leapfrogged Italy into top spot on goal difference, with both teams already in the quarter-finals before kick-off.

Digne — like Rabiot making his 50th appearance for his country — was also crucial to France’s second goal, as it was his stunning free-kick in the 33rd minute which crashed out off the woodwork and into the net off Italy goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

France were on their way to top spot when Digne forced home via Vicario’s back as they needed to win by at least two goals to move above Italy.

Andrea Cambiaso’s neat first-time finish moments after Digne’s strike put Italy back on top on head-to-head record, due to their 3-1 win in Paris back in September.

But Rabiot stepped up in the 65th minute to give France a positive end to what has been a tumultuous international break, with captain Kylian Mbappe left at home with little explanation from coach Didier Deschamps and a fraught goalless draw with Israel at the Stade de France on Thursday.

A tally of 13 points from a group including France and Belgium seemed unlikely for Italy in the aftermath of their dreadful European Championship title defence in Germany.

And the renewed enthusiasm for the national team was clear among the more than 68,000 fans at the San Siro, with the majority of the empty seats located in the sparsely-populated away section given to the French supporters.

France were the better team but created very little from open play, while Cambiaso’s strike was the result of a fine passing move and excellent work from Federico Dimarco, whose give-and-go with Sandro Tonali ended with a teasing cross for the Juventus winger to tuck home.

However, the last six goals Italy have conceded have come from set-pieces, a fragility which is unusual for the traditionally defence-minded Azzurri and was exacerbated by an underwhelming display from Vicario.

Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario started in place of captain Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was left out before kick-off reportedly because of a stomach bug.

Donnarumma has been a frequent target of fans at the San Siro since his big-money move from AC Milan to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021.

The other game in the group saw Israel beat an understrength Belgium 1-0 but fail to win by the three-goal margin they needed to avoid automatic relegation.

- Haaland fires Norway into League A -

Haaland was at his destructive best as Norway brushed aside Kazakhstan 5-0 to finish top of Group B3 ahead of Austria who were held to a 1-1 draw by Slovenia.

The Manchester City star broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound in the 23rd minute.

Haaland nodded in his 37th international goal 14 minutes later, before Antonio Nusa added a Norwegian third of a dominant first half.

Haaland completed his fourth treble for Norway with 19 minutes remaining, turning away from his marker on the edge of the area and finishing low into the bottom corner with his right foot.

Nusa scored again as Norway snatched automatic promotion from Austria, who conceded a late equaliser to Slovenia in Vienna.

UEFA Nations League matchday 6 results on Sunday:

League A

Group 2

Israel 1 (Shua 86) Belgium 0

Italy 1 (Cambiaso 35) France 3 (Rabiot 2, 65, Vicario 33-og)

League B

Group 2

Finland 0 Greece 2 (Bakasetas 52, Tzolis 56)

England 5 (Kane 53-pen, Gordon 56, Gallagher 58, Bowen 76, Harwood-Bellis 79) Republic of Ireland 0

Group 3

Norway 5 (Haaland 23, 37, 71, Sorloth 41, Nusa 76) Kazakhstan 0

Austria 1 (Schmid 27) Slovenia 1 (Gnezda Cerin 81)

League C

Group 4

North Macedonia 1 (Miovski 62) Faroe Islands 0

Latvia 1 (Uldrikis 70) Armenia 2 (Spertsyan 48, Miranyan 74)