This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 10 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Nadal not worried about catching 'neighbour with bigger TV' Federer in Grand Slam stakes

Nadal now sits just two major trophies off his rival’s record.

By Business Insider Monday 10 Jun 2019, 1:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,829 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4675756
Nadal and Federer embrace in France.
Image: Cynthia Lum
Nadal and Federer embrace in France.
Nadal and Federer embrace in France.
Image: Cynthia Lum

RAFAEL NADAL WON the 18th Grand Slam title of his tennis career Sunday, putting him just two trophies away from Roger Federer’s haul of 20 majors.

Nadal versus Federer is one of the sport’s greatest rivalries of all time.

One is the king of clay while the other is the grass master. Nadal has the superior head-to-head record with 24 wins against 15 losses, but Federer has won 101 singles titles, considerably more than Nadal’s 81.

Nadal, 33, is four years younger than Federer and after outlasting Dominic Thiem in the Roland Garros final, commentators began speculating on whether the Spaniard can win more Grand Slams than the Swiss. 

Nadal, however, is trying not to focus on who’s won more than who.

“If I catch Roger or not, I am not very worried about it,” Nadal said, per BBC Sport.

You can’t be frustrated all the time because the neighbour has a bigger house than you, or a bigger TV, or a better garden.

“That’s not the way that I see life. If, by the end of my career, I am able to win a couple more Grand Slams and be closer to Roger, it will be unbelievable.

“I am going to try my best to keep enjoying tennis, giving myself chances to compete at the highest level, and we will see what happens.”

Nadal said that if it were not for injuries, he’d likely have more Grand Slam titles than Federer anyway. “I lost, I think, around 15 or even more Grand Slams in my career for injuries.”

This season, Nadal played in just three events before the clay-court season. He even withdrew from 10 tournaments last year because of injuries to his stomach, hip, knee, and ankle.

Nadal appears to be over the worst and will be hoping to beat Federer once again at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships, the third Grand Slam event of the year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie