BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Fixtures finally confirmed for remaining rounds of Rainbow Cup

There is still uncertainty surrounding the tournament final.

By Ciarán Kennedy Tuesday 11 May 2021, 5:22 PM
1 hour ago 1,729 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5434477
The Rainbow Cup has confirmed fixtures for rounds 4-6.
Image: Alex James/INPHO
The Rainbow Cup has confirmed fixtures for rounds 4-6.
The Rainbow Cup has confirmed fixtures for rounds 4-6.
Image: Alex James/INPHO

THE REMAINING FIXTURES of the Rainbow Cup have finally been confirmed following weeks of uncertainty.

The one-off tournament heads into its third round of fixtures this weekend, with no clarity on rounds four to six available up to this point. However the blanks have now been filled in by tournament organisers, with fixtures now confirmed for every weekend up to 12 June. 

However there are still no details available on how the Rainbow Cup will end. There is the possibility of a cross-hemisphere final, or two seperate northern and southern hemisphere deciders. 

The tournament hit an early setback before a ball was kicked when it was confirmed the South African teams due to take part would be unable to travel to the northern hemisphere. That saw the Rainbow Cup split into two competitions – the Northern and Southern Rainbow Cups.

Teams in the northern competition will play a total of five games across six rounds ahead of a final. Teams previously scheduled to host one of the South African sides will receive a bye week between rounds four and six.

The South African teams will play six games in total across a seven week period, with a bye weekend penned in for 28 May.

Round four of the Northern Rainbow Cup will see Munster host Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Friday, 28 May. The following day Scarlets will travel to Belfast to take on Ulster, with Connacht away to Benetton, while Leinster enjoy a bye.

Round five will see Connacht at home to Ospreys on Friday, 4 June, with Leinster away to Glasgow on the same day. Ulster play Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday, 5 June, as Munster take a weekend off.

Round six brings Munster away to Zebre on Friday, 11 June, with Leinster entertaining the Dragons. Both Connacht and Ulster will have a bye week for round six.

The full updated fixture list can be found here, with fixtures for the Irish provinces listed below.

Rainbow Cup fixtures Rds 4-6:

(all kick-off times Irish time)

Round 4:
Friday, 28 May
Munster v Cardiff Blues
Thomond Park, 7.35pm [eir Sport]

Saturday, 29 May
Ulster v Scarlets,
Kingspan Stadium, 3pm [Premier Sports]

Benetton v Connacht,
Stadio di Monigo, 5.15pm

Round 5:
Friday, 4 June
Connacht v Ospreys Rugby,
The Sportsground, 6pm, [TG4]

Glasgow Warriors v Leinster
Scotstoun Stadium, 8.15pm [Premier Sports]

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Saturday, 5 June
Edinburgh v Ulster
BT Murrayfield, KO TBC [Premier Sports]

Round 6:
Friday, 11 June
Zebre v Munster 
Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6pm 

Leinster v Dragons
RDS Arena, 8.15pm [eir Sport]

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie