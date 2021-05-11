Fixtures finally confirmed for remaining rounds of Rainbow Cup

THE REMAINING FIXTURES of the Rainbow Cup have finally been confirmed following weeks of uncertainty.

The one-off tournament heads into its third round of fixtures this weekend, with no clarity on rounds four to six available up to this point. However the blanks have now been filled in by tournament organisers, with fixtures now confirmed for every weekend up to 12 June.

However there are still no details available on how the Rainbow Cup will end. There is the possibility of a cross-hemisphere final, or two seperate northern and southern hemisphere deciders.

The tournament hit an early setback before a ball was kicked when it was confirmed the South African teams due to take part would be unable to travel to the northern hemisphere. That saw the Rainbow Cup split into two competitions – the Northern and Southern Rainbow Cups.

Teams in the northern competition will play a total of five games across six rounds ahead of a final. Teams previously scheduled to host one of the South African sides will receive a bye week between rounds four and six.

The South African teams will play six games in total across a seven week period, with a bye weekend penned in for 28 May.

Round four of the Northern Rainbow Cup will see Munster host Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park on Friday, 28 May. The following day Scarlets will travel to Belfast to take on Ulster, with Connacht away to Benetton, while Leinster enjoy a bye.

Round five will see Connacht at home to Ospreys on Friday, 4 June, with Leinster away to Glasgow on the same day. Ulster play Edinburgh at Murrayfield on Saturday, 5 June, as Munster take a weekend off.

Round six brings Munster away to Zebre on Friday, 11 June, with Leinster entertaining the Dragons. Both Connacht and Ulster will have a bye week for round six.

The full updated fixture list can be found here, with fixtures for the Irish provinces listed below.

Rainbow Cup fixtures Rds 4-6:

(all kick-off times Irish time)

Round 4:

Friday, 28 May

Munster v Cardiff Blues

Thomond Park, 7.35pm [eir Sport]

Saturday, 29 May

Ulster v Scarlets,

Kingspan Stadium, 3pm [Premier Sports]

Benetton v Connacht,

Stadio di Monigo, 5.15pm

Round 5:

Friday, 4 June

Connacht v Ospreys Rugby,

The Sportsground, 6pm, [TG4]

Glasgow Warriors v Leinster

Scotstoun Stadium, 8.15pm [Premier Sports]

Saturday, 5 June

Edinburgh v Ulster

BT Murrayfield, KO TBC [Premier Sports]

Round 6:

Friday, 11 June

Zebre v Munster

Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 6pm

Leinster v Dragons

RDS Arena, 8.15pm [eir Sport]