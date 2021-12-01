Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Late penalty fires Rangers to victory as van Bronckhorst maintains perfect start

The spot kick was awarded after Ryan Kent was fouled by Ryan Porteous.

By AFP Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 10:33 PM
30 minutes ago 273 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5617598
Kemar Roofe celebrates after scoring a penalty for Rangers.
Image: PA
Kemar Roofe celebrates after scoring a penalty for Rangers.
Kemar Roofe celebrates after scoring a penalty for Rangers.
Image: PA

KEMAR ROOFE’S LATE penalty fired Rangers to a 1-0 win at Hibernian on Wednesday as Giovanni van Bronckhorst maintained his perfect start as the Scottish champions’ new manager.

Roofe netted from spot after Ryan Kent was fouled by Ryan Porteous, giving Van Bronckhorst three successive victories since he replaced Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

While Gerrard suffered his first defeat as Aston Villa boss on Wednesday against Manchester City, Van Bronckhorst took leaders Rangers seven points clear of second placed Celtic.

The Hoops can close that gap if they beat Hearts on Thursday.

Dundee secured consecutive league wins for the first time this season thanks to a 1-0 victory over St Johnstone at Dens.

Dundee had beaten Motherwell 3-0 on Saturday and they picked up where they left off, deservedly taking another three points thanks to a first-half Danny Mullen goal.

Ryan Hedges and David Bates netted their first league goals of the season to ease the pressure on Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass as the Dons overcame 10-man Livingston 2-0.

Hedges drilled home a low effort midway through the first half and was on the receiving end of the challenge that saw Jackson Longridge sent off for a second booking after 61 minutes.

That left the visitors facing a challenging final half-hour and Bates sealed the points as he turned home a Jonny Hayes free-kick at the far post.

St Mirren and Ross County shared a 0-0 draw in Wednesday’s other game.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

© – AFP, 2021

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie