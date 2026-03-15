TUUR ROMMENS MADE the difference as Rangers stuttered to within striking distance of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts with an unconvincing 1-0 win over St Mirren.
The Jambos’ defeat at Kilmarnock on Saturday night opened the door for Danny Rohl’s side, while second-placed Celtic’s home win over Motherwell earlier in the day turned the heat up on the Tynecastle side.
Amid a swirling wind in Paisley, Rangers took advantage and just after the half-hour mark left-back Rommens scored his first goal since signing from Belgian side Westerlo in January with a close-range finish.
It was a slog for the visitors who could not add to their lead but with eight fixtures remaining, Rangers are three points behind Hearts and one point behind Celtic as the top of table bunched up approaching the final stages.
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The battling Buddies, who lost boss Stephen Robinson to Aberdeen during the week, barely troubled ‘keeper Jack Butland and they ended the day still in 10th place, above Kilmarnock on goal difference.
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Rangers stutter to narrow win over St Mirren
St Mirren 0
Rangers 1
TUUR ROMMENS MADE the difference as Rangers stuttered to within striking distance of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts with an unconvincing 1-0 win over St Mirren.
The Jambos’ defeat at Kilmarnock on Saturday night opened the door for Danny Rohl’s side, while second-placed Celtic’s home win over Motherwell earlier in the day turned the heat up on the Tynecastle side.
Amid a swirling wind in Paisley, Rangers took advantage and just after the half-hour mark left-back Rommens scored his first goal since signing from Belgian side Westerlo in January with a close-range finish.
It was a slog for the visitors who could not add to their lead but with eight fixtures remaining, Rangers are three points behind Hearts and one point behind Celtic as the top of table bunched up approaching the final stages.
The battling Buddies, who lost boss Stephen Robinson to Aberdeen during the week, barely troubled ‘keeper Jack Butland and they ended the day still in 10th place, above Kilmarnock on goal difference.
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