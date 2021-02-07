Rangers thwarted by last kick of the game against lowly Hamilton

RANGERS’ TITLE COUNTDOWN clock remains at six wins from glory after Steven Gerrard’s team allowed Ross Callachan to rescue a 1-1 draw for Hamilton with the last kick of the game.

The runaway Scottish Premiership leaders put in one of their worst displays of the campaign yet looked to have snatched the points with Brian Easton’s own goal 10 minutes from time.

But Accies – who had been foiled umpteen times by the inspired Allan McGregor – refused to give up and hit back in the fifth minute of stoppage time to claim a precious point.

The result will not alter the eventual destination of the title, with Rangers still 21 points ahead at the top, but it could prove vital to Brian Rice’s basement boys, who trim the deficit on Ross County back to three.