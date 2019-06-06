This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 6 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Raptors rip injury-hit Warriors to regain NBA Finals lead

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points to help the Raptors win 123-109.

By AFP Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 7:54 AM
1 hour ago 1,587 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4670117
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 .
Image: Ezra Shaw
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 .
Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of Game 3 .
Image: Ezra Shaw

UPSTART TORONTO MOVED halfway to a first-ever title with Kawhi Leonard scoring 30 points to lead the Raptors to victory by 123-109 over the injury-hit Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last night.

Kyle Lowry added 23 points and nine assists while Danny Green and Pascal Siakam each contributed 18 points as the Raptors seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, which continues tomorrow night in Oakland.

“It feels good,” Leonard said. “Just happy to get a game-three win and move us one step closer to our goal.”

Stephen Curry scored a career playoff high 47 points and added eight rebounds and seven assists for a defending champion Golden State squad playing without guard Klay Thompson due to a left hamstring strain and forward Kevin Durant with a right calf injury.

“Steph was unbelievable,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “He does things I don’t think anybody has done before. He’s amazing.”

Green started 6-of-8 from 3-point range, sparking a late third-quarter run that gave Toronto momentum for good.

“Danny’s buckets I think boosted our whole team’s confidence because we’re used to most of the year relying on those,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Golden State fell behind by as many as 14 points in the first half and pulled no closer than seven in the second half despite staying within reach thanks to Curry’s one-man heroics.

“We answered a lot of runs, down to seven a bunch, and came back and scored a bucket or hit a three or whatever,” Nurse said. “Each time they chipped we answered back and that’s what you got to do if you’re going to keep your lead.”

The Warriors seek a third straight crown and their fourth in five seasons while the Raptors are in the first finals of their 24-season history.

“We’ve got to continue to work and play hard,” Lowry said. “The guys were on me to be aggressive and I did play more aggressive in this atmosphere. It meant a lot.”

Golden State decided just before tip-off to bench Thompson, a five-time NBA All-Star who averages 19.5 points. The team feared he could injure himself worse and miss more games, hoping a game’s rest — even one that snapped his run of 120 career playoff games without a miss — would ensure his health the rest of the way.

“The whole point was to not risk a bigger injury,” Kerr said. “We live with that decision. He’s got another couple days to heal. Hopefully he’ll be out there Friday.”

The Warriors can’t afford to lose another player with Kevin Durant, averaging 34.2 points, uncertain for game four, and forward Kevon Looney out for the remainder of the finals with a chest injury.

Curry scored 25 first-half points, a career high for any finals half, but the Raptors led 60-52 at half-time, Toronto double-teaming the 3-point sharpshooter while his supporting cast struggled to equal his total.

The Raptors matched their biggest first-half lead at 66-52 early in the third quarter, but Curry had nine points and Andre Iguodala added eight in a 19-12 Warriors run to pull within 78-71.

Green answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and closed a 13-5 Raptors run with another to give the visitors their biggest lead of the first three quarters at 96-80.

Curry hit four free throws in a 9-0 run as Golden State pulled within 96-89.

- Warriors defense lacking -
But Lowry answered for Toronto by scoring nine points in a 15-5 run that gave the Raptors their largest lead to that point at 111-94 with 5:42 remaining and the Warriors’ final hopes faded.

“Toronto made big shots every time they need to,” Kerr said. “And we couldn’t get over the hump. We have to play better defense out there.”

The Warriors, playing their first home game in 20 days, struggled from the start.

“They outplayed us,” Kerr said. “Now we just got to bounce back and get back in here Friday and hopefully get a little healthier and get some guys back, but we’ll see how that goes.”

The Warriors scored 109 points for the third game in a row.

“I just knew we were going to score 109 points because that’s all we’re going to do the rest of this series,” Kerr said. “So if we’re going to keep scoring 109, we got to keep them to 108.”

© AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie