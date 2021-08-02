Rassie Erasmus to face misconduct hearing over ref video

South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus during his hour-long assessment of the match officials during the first Test.

WORLD RUGBY CONFIRMED on Monday that South Africa’s director of rugby Rassie Erasmus will face a misconduct hearing for his comments about referee Nic Berry after the first-Test loss to the British and Irish Lions.

SA Rugby says it has “noted the charges brought by World Rugby and will respond through the designated channels.”

Erasmus, who changed jobs from head coach after guiding the Springboks to the 2019 World Cup, released an hour-long video last Thursday pointing out alleged errors made by Australian Berry.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland was also reportedly frustrated by the appointment of South African Marius Jonker as the Test match official for the three-game series which ends this Saturday.

“Match officials are the backbone of the sport, and without them there is no game. World Rugby condemns any public criticism of their selection, performance, or integrity which undermines their role, the well established and trust-based coach-officials feedback process, and, more importantly, the values that are at the heart of the sport.

“Having conducted a full review of all the available information, World Rugby is concerned that individuals from both teams have commented on the selection and/or performance of match officials.

“However, the extensive and direct nature of the comments made by Rassie Erasmus within a video address, in particular, meets the threshold to be considered a breach of World Rugby Regulation 18 (Misconduct and Code of Conduct) and will now be considered by an independent disciplinary panel.

“World Rugby has reminded the management of both teams of the importance of this area and their obligations regarding the values of the sport. In order to protect the integrity of the sport and its values, World Rugby will also undertake a review of its Code of Conduct relating to incidents of this nature with a view to strengthening scope, rules, and sanctions.

“As with any test series, South Africa versus the British and Irish Lions is a showcase of rugby that generates great excitement and interest, even more so at this challenging time for sport and society. It is an opportunity for both teams and their management to set a positive example and concentrate on the spectacle and a wonderful example of rugby and its values at their best.”

In the video, Erasmus highlights 36 clips which he claims show mistakes by Berry and other officials in the match the tourists won 22-17.

In a statement released later on Monday night, SA Rugby said it has “noted the charges brought by World Rugby and will respond through the designated channels.

“Media are advised that there will be no further comment from SA Rugby until the process is complete,” the statement concluded.

No date has been set for Erasmus’ hearing but it may not take place before this Saturday’s decisive Lions Test.