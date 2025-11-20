Rassie confirms Boks' interest in re-signing Nienaber for RWC27

SPRINGBOKS BOSS RASSIE Erasmus has confirmed that he hopes to reintegrate Jacques Nienaber into the South African set-up ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

Nienaber won back-to-back World Cups with the Springboks in 2019 and 2023 before moving to Leinster as their senior coach.

Irishman Jerry Flannery succeeded Nienaber as the Springboks’ defence coach after his departure for Leinster, but Erasmus said the South Africans are definitely interested in bringing Nienaber back in some guise.

Speaking this week, Nienaber confirmed that his Leinster contract expires at the end of the 2026/27 club season and didn’t rule out a return to the Boks, saying that he misses the set-up.

Asked about Nienaber’s comments this afternoon ahead of the Springboks’ clash with Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, Erasmus confirmed the interest from their side.

“I had lunch with him yesterday,” said Erasmus.

Advertisement

“We always see each other whenever there’s an opportunity, when he comes to South Africa or we fly over here.

“We would never want to ruin his relationship and reputation here in Ireland but if Jaques tells me, or Ireland allow him to consult in the year of 2027, and we have the money to afford him in that year, there’s no egos in our management and coaching team.

“A brain like him will… but I think the Irish might also use him, or the English might use him if he’s got that.

“I don’t know what his contract says exactly but yes, we will have a look at that.”

Rassie Erasmus speaking in Dublin today. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

It has long been suspected that South Africa would look to reintegrate Nienaber after his spell with Leinster.

Nienaber spoke to South African broadcaster SuperSport at the Springboks’ team hotel in Dublin this week as Erasmus and co. prepared for the Ireland clash.

“I extended with a year with the club, so my contract ends at the end of the 2027 domestic season, so I’ll be out of contract and the start of the international season just starts after that,” said Nienaber in that interview this week.

“You never know. You plan life, and myself and Rassie came over at the start of the 2016 season [to Munster], and our plan was to get passports and for the kids to settle here.

“Then, maybe if we were relevant or good enough we’d return when we’re a bit older, we thought maybe for 2023 or 2027 if we were good enough.

“Then, life happens, Anthony Foley passed away and you realise that you’ve got all these future plans, but all you have is now.

“I’m grateful where I am, would I like to… I miss the Springboks, I really miss the group and one never knows.

“One must make sure from my side that one is still relevant enough, you must make sure you evolve and are creative and find better ways of doing things, then life will take care of itself.”

Nienaber helped Leinster to the URC title last season but they have come up short in the Champions Cup in both of his campaigns with the province so far, losing the 2024 final to Toulouse and then being beaten by Northampton in last season’s semi-finals.

Nienaber and Leinster will hope to end that wait for success in the Champions Cup this season, with the South African also contracted as senior coach for the 2026/27 campaign.