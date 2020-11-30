BE PART OF THE TEAM

Sickening clash of heads leaves Wolves striker Jimenez with a fractured skull

The Mexican international has undergone surgery after he was involved in an incident with Arsenal defender David Luiz on Sunday.

By Press Association Monday 30 Nov 2020, 10:26 AM
1 hour ago 2,060 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5283447
Raul Jimenez and David Luiz on the ground last night.
Image: PA
Raul Jimenez and David Luiz on the ground last night.
Raul Jimenez and David Luiz on the ground last night.
Image: PA

WOLVES STRIKER RAUL Jimenez has undergone surgery on a fractured skull.

The Mexican received lengthy treatment on the pitch after a sickening clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday before being taken to hospital.

Wolves released an update on Jimenez’s condition this morning, saying on their official website: “Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital.

“He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery.

“The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help.

“The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course.”

The seriousness of the first-half clash during Wolves’ 2-1 win at the Emirates Stadium was immediately clear from the reaction of both sets of players and Jimenez was given oxygen before being carried off.

Arsenal have faced criticism for allowing Luiz to play on with a bandaged head only to withdraw him at half-time, although the club insist protocol was followed.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo told Sky Sports after the match: “You start hearing code red. It’s serious. It was a bad moment for everybody. You see panic in their (the medical staff’s) eyes and you start thinking how is he?”

Defender Conor Coady was closest to the clash, and said: “I jumped with him and you hear it, and as they dropped… obviously he was on his side and I think it was important we kept him on his side.

It’s something we never want to see, with one of our team-mates or with anybody.”

Jimenez joined Wolves, initially on loan, from Benfica in the summer of 2018 and has scored 44 goals in all competitions.

