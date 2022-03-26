Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Ray Moylette falls short in title fight with Dalton Smith in Leeds

The Mayo man’s corner threw in the towel in the final round after two quick fire knockdowns.

By The42 Team Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 11:17 PM
1 hour ago 1,268 Views 0 Comments
Ray Moylette after being knocked down by Dalton Smith.
Image: PA
Ray Moylette after being knocked down by Dalton Smith.
Ray Moylette after being knocked down by Dalton Smith.
Image: PA

RAY MOYLETTE was dropped twice by Dalton Smith before coach Paschal Collins threw in the towel in the final round in Leeds.

Smith brought his record to 10-0, including eight knockouts, after two knockdowns arrived in quick succession at the beginning of the final round. 

The unbeaten English fighter was crowned the WBC international silver super lightweight champion, taking his third career title.

Mayo light-welterweight Moylette was unhappy with his corner throwing in the towel.

His record drops to 12-2 with the loss, in what was only his second outing since December 2018.

Source: DAZN Boxing/YouTube

