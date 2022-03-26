Ray Moylette falls short in title fight with Dalton Smith in Leeds

Ray Moylette after being knocked down by Dalton Smith.

RAY MOYLETTE was dropped twice by Dalton Smith before coach Paschal Collins threw in the towel in the final round in Leeds.

Smith brought his record to 10-0, including eight knockouts, after two knockdowns arrived in quick succession at the beginning of the final round.

The unbeaten English fighter was crowned the WBC international silver super lightweight champion, taking his third career title.

Mayo light-welterweight Moylette was unhappy with his corner throwing in the towel.

His record drops to 12-2 with the loss, in what was only his second outing since December 2018.