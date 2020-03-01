RB Leipzig held by Leverkusen as they stumble in Bayern chase

RB LEIPZIG STUMBLED in their pursuit of the Bundesliga title as they were held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

With reigning champions Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann’s men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The hosts’ response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku’s set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig know a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move them level with Bayern, who do not play Augsburg until the following day.

They also have a 1-0 lead from their first leg match with Spurs in the Champions League round-of-16 tie, with the second leg at home on March 10.

Meanwhile, Tyler Adams has committed his long-term future to Leipzig, signing an extension with the club that runs through to 2025.

The United States international moved to Germany in January 2019 from New York Red Bulls, making 10 league appearances in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

A groin injury has restricted his availability in the current campaign, though the 21-year-old midfielder made his comeback in the 3-1 win over Augsburg on December 21.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with RB Leipzig until 2025 and to continue being a part of this fantastic, ambitious club,” Adams told the club’s official website.

“I’ve developed a lot both as a player and as a person during my time here. The philosophy and play style of the club really suits me and I love everything that the city has to offer.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!