This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

RB Leipzig held by Leverkusen as they stumble in Bayern chase

Julian Nagelsmann’s men had to settle for a draw with Bayern Leverkusen.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 6:35 PM
1 hour ago 686 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5028893
Patrik Schick heads RB Leipzig's equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen
Patrik Schick heads RB Leipzig's equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen
Patrik Schick heads RB Leipzig's equaliser against Bayer Leverkusen

RB LEIPZIG STUMBLED in their pursuit of the Bundesliga title as they were held to a 1-1 home draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

With reigning champions Bayern having won 6-0 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top, Julian Nagelsmann’s men could only cut the gap by one a day later.

Leverkusen took a first-half lead when Leon Bailey converted emphatically at the end of an incisive counter-attack.

The hosts’ response was swift and decisive, Patrik Schick heading in from Christopher Nkunku’s set-piece delivery.

Neither side could find a winner in a dull second half, but Leipzig know a victory at Wolfsburg next Saturday will move them level with Bayern, who do not play Augsburg until the following day.

They also have a 1-0 lead from their first leg match with Spurs in the Champions League round-of-16 tie, with the second leg at home on March 10.

Meanwhile, Tyler Adams has committed his long-term future to Leipzig, signing an extension with the club that runs through to 2025.

The United States international moved to Germany in January 2019 from New York Red Bulls, making 10 league appearances in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

A groin injury has restricted his availability in the current campaign, though the 21-year-old midfielder made his comeback in the 3-1 win over Augsburg on December 21.

“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with RB Leipzig until 2025 and to continue being a part of this fantastic, ambitious club,” Adams told the club’s official website.

“I’ve developed a lot both as a player and as a person during my time here. The philosophy and play style of the club really suits me and I love everything that the city has to offer.”

Related Reads

01.03.20 Troy Parrott makes second Premier League appearance, but it's too little too late
29.02.20 Rangers dumped out of Scottish Cup by Hearts
29.02.20 Bizarre scenes as Bayern and Hoffenheim play keep-ball for 10 minutes in response to offensive banner

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie