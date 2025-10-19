Mbappe fires Real Madrid back to top of La Liga, Milan new leaders of Serie A

La Liga

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Serie A

AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

Como 2-0 Juventus

Atalanta 0-0 Lazio

Ligue Un

Lens 2-1 Paris FC

Nantes 0-2 Lille

Rennes 2-2 Auxerre

*****

KYLIAN MBAPPE EXTENDED his goalscoring streak to 11 consecutive games to help Real Madrid reclaim top spot in La Liga with a 1-0 victory at nine-man Getafe on Sunday.

After rivals Barcelona briefly displaced Los Blancos with a narrow win over Girona on Saturday, Xabi Alonso’s side restored their two-point advantage before next weekend’s Clasico.

Getafe fended off Madrid until Allan Nyom was dismissed a minute after coming on and Mbappe quickly pounced to decide the game in the 80th minute. Alex Sancris was also sent off as Getafe unravelled in the final stages.

In Italy, Rafael Leao shot AC Milan to the top of Serie A on Sunday with a brace, including a late penalty, in a 2-1 win over Fiorentina and former coach Stefano Pioli.

Portugal winger Leao gave Milan the points at the San Siro with a coolly-taken spot-kick with four minutes remaining, pushing his team one point ahead of local rivals Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma.

That goal capped Leao’s first league start of the season, and came after he drew the hosts level in the 63rd minute with a brilliantly struck effort from distance.

Milan took advantage of both Napoli and Roma losing in a low-scoring weekend in Italy’s top flight, which has featured seven goals and four goalless draws in the nine matches played so far.

In France, Lille, the 2021 champions, moved up to sixth in Ligue 1 on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Nantes that leaves them two points off the Champions League places.

In a congested top half of the table, the leading eight clubs are separated by only five points after eight matches.

Icelandic midfielder Hakon Arnar Haraldsson gave Lille and eighth-minute lead and also hit the post in the first half.

Moroccan forward Hamza Igamane sealed the victory a minute from time with a solo effort.

Lens climbed into the top four with a battling 2-1 win at home to newly-promoted Paris FC, a fourth match in a row without defeat.

Goals from Odsonne Edouard and Samson Baidoo, sandwiching an equaliser from Pierre Lees-Melou, gave the northerners the victory and took them level on points with third-placed surprise package Strasbourg.

PFC slumped into the bottom half with defeat.

Rennes drew for the fifth time in eight matches this season as Lassine Sinayoko’s late penalty earned Auxerre a 2-2 draw.

