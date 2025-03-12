Real Madrid beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarter-finals

HOLDERS REAL MADRID beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties to set up a Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal after the all-Spanish tie finished 2-2 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Conor Gallagher struck in the opening minute of the second leg to bring Atletico level overall, but Real won the shootout as Julian Alvarez’s kick was disallowed for touching the ball twice before Marcos Llorente hit the bar.

More to follow.