Nacho header puts Real Madrid three points clear at top of La Liga

Zinedine Zidane’s men scored a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid.

By The42 Team Sunday 26 Jan 2020, 10:18 PM
Nacho celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid.
Image: AP/PA Images
Nacho celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid.
Nacho celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid.
Image: AP/PA Images

REAL MADRID MOVED three points clear at the top of LaLiga after Nacho scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid at Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

With title rivals Barcelona slipping to a 2-0 defeat to Valencia on Saturday, Zidane’s men earned a hard-fought victory over a Valladolid side that came into the game unbeaten in three league matches.

Chances were few and far between at either end and the points looked likely to be shared after Karim Benzema missed from point-blank range with only Valladolid goalkeeper Jordi Masip to beat.

But Nacho arrived in the box to head home with 12 minutes left and put his side in the driving seat at a crucial stage in the title race.

