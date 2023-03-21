Referees confirmed for Champions Cup round-of-16 clashes

EUROPEAN PROFESSIONAL Club Rugby has confirmed the referee appointments for the Rounds of 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup.

Based on a committee chaired by the organiser’s Head of Match Officials, Tony Spreadbury, Enlglish referee Luke Pearce will take charge of the All-Ireland clash between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium on 1 April.

On the same day, England’s Wayne Barnes will oversee the match between Cell C Sharks and Munster Rugby at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in Durban.

Scotland’s Mike Adamson will be referee as Stade Rochelais, the top-ranked club from Pool B, play Gloucester Rugby at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

Pierre Brousset of France, meanwhile, has been appointed for the encounter between the DHL Stormers and Harlequins at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

On 2 April, Irish official Andrew Brace will be the man in the middle for the Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier Hérault Rugby clash at Sandy Park, Nika Amashukeli will oversee the Saracens v Ospreys tie at the StoneX Stadium and England’s Matthew Carley will take charge when five-time champions, Stade Toulousain, face the Vodacom Bulls at Le Stadium.

In addition, on 31 March, the match between Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh Rugby at Mattioli Woods Welford Road will be refereed by Mathieu Raynal of France.

On the same day in the EPCR Challenge Cup, South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will officiate the game between two former tournament winners, Bristol Bears and ASM Clermont Auvergne, at Ashton Gate while Anthony Woodthorpe of England takes charge of the clash featuring the Scarlets and CA Brive at Parc y Scarlets.