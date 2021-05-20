Injury doubts mount for Stephen Kenny ahead of Spanish training camp

STEPHEN KENNY WILL name his squad for a post-season, nine-day training camp in Spain along with friendly games against Andorra and Hungary next Monday, though Callum O’Dowda and Kevin Long will miss out through injury.

The latter half of O’Dowda’s season was ruined by injury – he has played just three games thus far in 2021 – while Kevin Long is recovering from an achilles injury. His Burnley team-mate Robbie Brady is also doubtful for the camp as he continues his recovery from the achilles injury sustained in Ireland’s friendly with Qatar in March.

There are further doubts about the availability of Newcastle duo Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick along with Enda Stevens and Alan Browne.

James McClean, however, will be available having come through a Stoke U23 game on Monday. McClean last played for Stoke’s first team on 5 April.

Republic of Ireland fixtures

03/06 – Andorra v Ireland, Estadi Johan Cruyff, 5pm

08/06 – Hungary v Ireland, Szusza Ferenc Stadion, 7pm