BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 1 December 2020
Advertisement

Liveblog

1,219 Views 0 Comments
Share

Team News 

Vera Pauw has made a change in goal, with Grace Moloney brought in for her first competitive start at senior international level. Goalkeeper has been an issue for Ireland in this campaign, with Marie Hourihane and Courtney Brosnan both blemishing this campaign with individual errors.

Moloney, however, has been in good form for Reading in the WSL, and has twice made the Team of the Week this season. 

Meanwhile, Shelbourne ace Jamie Finn comes into midfield for her second cap and it looks like Ireland will line out in a 1-5-4-1 formation, or go 1-3-5-2 as the game develops. Defence will see Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey return to join reliable centre-half partnership Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Rianna Jarrett will lead the line, as she has done of late, with US-based Heather Payne joining her in attack after an impressive showing in Kiev.

Ireland: Moloney; O’Gorman, Quinn, Caldwell, Fahey, McCabe; Littlejohn, Finn, O’Sullivan, Payne; Jarrett.

Subs: Brosnan, Reid-Burke, Keenan, Scott, O’Riordan, Walsh, Atkinson, Farrelly, Molloy, Ziu, Whelan, Barrett.

EVENING ALL, WELCOME to our live coverage of the crescendo of Ireland’s qualifying campaign for the Covid-delayed 2022 European Championships in England. 

Ireland remain in contention for the play-offs, but defeat in Ukraine leaves Vera Pauw’s side needing a minor miracle tonight.

Ireland are second as it stands, but they need to at least match Ukraine’s result against Montenegro in the group’s other game tonight. Ukraine, however, will probably beat minnows Montenegro, meaning Ireland will almost definitely need to win tonight’s game, a daunting prospect against a side whose record so far reads: Played 7, Won 7, Scored 43, Conceded Zero.  

Get in touch with us, comment below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie.

Kick off at Tallaght stadium in 5pm, with some significant team news to follow…

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie