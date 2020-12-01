Vera Pauw’s side need a minor miracle to make the play-offs. Can they do it?
Team News
Vera Pauw has made a change in goal, with Grace Moloney brought in for her first competitive start at senior international level. Goalkeeper has been an issue for Ireland in this campaign, with Marie Hourihane and Courtney Brosnan both blemishing this campaign with individual errors.
Moloney, however, has been in good form for Reading in the WSL, and has twice made the Team of the Week this season.
Meanwhile, Shelbourne ace Jamie Finn comes into midfield for her second cap and it looks like Ireland will line out in a 1-5-4-1 formation, or go 1-3-5-2 as the game develops. Defence will see Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey return to join reliable centre-half partnership Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell.
Brighton & Hove Albion striker Rianna Jarrett will lead the line, as she has done of late, with US-based Heather Payne joining her in attack after an impressive showing in Kiev.
Ireland: Moloney; O’Gorman, Quinn, Caldwell, Fahey, McCabe; Littlejohn, Finn, O’Sullivan, Payne; Jarrett.
Subs: Brosnan, Reid-Burke, Keenan, Scott, O’Riordan, Walsh, Atkinson, Farrelly, Molloy, Ziu, Whelan, Barrett.
EVENING ALL, WELCOME to our live coverage of the crescendo of Ireland’s qualifying campaign for the Covid-delayed 2022 European Championships in England.
Ireland remain in contention for the play-offs, but defeat in Ukraine leaves Vera Pauw’s side needing a minor miracle tonight.
Ireland are second as it stands, but they need to at least match Ukraine’s result against Montenegro in the group’s other game tonight. Ukraine, however, will probably beat minnows Montenegro, meaning Ireland will almost definitely need to win tonight’s game, a daunting prospect against a side whose record so far reads: Played 7, Won 7, Scored 43, Conceded Zero.
Get in touch with us, comment below the line or email gavincooney@the42.ie.
Kick off at Tallaght stadium in 5pm, with some significant team news to follow…
