Team News

Vera Pauw has made a change in goal, with Grace Moloney brought in for her first competitive start at senior international level. Goalkeeper has been an issue for Ireland in this campaign, with Marie Hourihane and Courtney Brosnan both blemishing this campaign with individual errors.

Moloney, however, has been in good form for Reading in the WSL, and has twice made the Team of the Week this season.

Meanwhile, Shelbourne ace Jamie Finn comes into midfield for her second cap and it looks like Ireland will line out in a 1-5-4-1 formation, or go 1-3-5-2 as the game develops. Defence will see Liverpool’s Niamh Fahey return to join reliable centre-half partnership Louise Quinn and Diane Caldwell.

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Rianna Jarrett will lead the line, as she has done of late, with US-based Heather Payne joining her in attack after an impressive showing in Kiev.

Ireland: Moloney; O’Gorman, Quinn, Caldwell, Fahey, McCabe; Littlejohn, Finn, O’Sullivan, Payne; Jarrett.

Subs: Brosnan, Reid-Burke, Keenan, Scott, O’Riordan, Walsh, Atkinson, Farrelly, Molloy, Ziu, Whelan, Barrett.