'She was low on confidence' - Ward hails Ireland's Player of the Match Murphy

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND WNT manager Carla Ward has hailed the performance of Emily Murphy who was named the Player of the Match after their Nations League victory over Slovenia.

Ireland’s quest for automatic qualification to League A fell short in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but Murphy’s impressive display was one of the many positives for the hosts to take forward to the play-offs in October. Belgium, Denmark, Iceland, and Austria await Ireland in the draw on Friday.

Murphy, who scored the late winner against Türkiye last week, was prominent throughout and broke through for chances at goal while winning plenty of possession and breaking through tackles. She also played a part in Saoirse Noonan’s goal as she provided the pass for Jessie Stapleton to send in the delivery for Noonan’s header.

But speaking after Ireland’s 1-0 win, Ward said that Murphy was not playing with much confidence when she took over as the new manager back in January.

“She was low on confidence, had not played many minutes. We had an honest conversation with her after the first camp, that she might not be in the second camp, as we needed more from her. She’s got better and better.”

Similarly, Ireland’s goal-scorer Saoirse Noonan had a breakthrough performance this evening. Her goal on 19 minutes proved to be the difference while her all-round display was equally effective before her withdrawal on 62 minutes for Amber Barrett.

This was Noonan’s first competitive start for Ireland, starring in front of a home crowd along with fellow Cork natives Megan Connolly and Denise O’Sullivan.

“I know she’s been around a while,” Ward replied when asked about Noonan’s performance.

“Her first competitive start for her country, which I reminded her of just before the game and said, ”Look, here’s your moment.” I thought she was excellent. She held the ball up really, really well.

“When she came on against Türkiye, she was excellent. And tonight, she’s done exactly what we needed her to do. So, to get the goal on her home soil is pleasing.”

Reflecting on Ireland’s overall performance, Ward said she was satisfied that her team corrected the mistakes that marred last Friday’s comeback 2-1 win in Istanbul. Ireland struggled to deal with Türkiye’s counter-attack and fell behind just after half-time.

She said Ireland adapted to being a “mid-press team” against Slovenia which she wants to develop ahead of two important friendlies against the four-time World Cup winners USA in the summer before the Nations League play-offs in October.

“Probably the way I’d put it would be a Carla Ward team on the ball and an Irish mentality off the ball. That’s what we need to build on. If we want to play in an exciting way going forward, we have to be better off the ball.

“And that was the start of it tonight. Now we go to the US and play the best in the world and try to continue that work but there is still a lot of work to do.

“There was an attitude and a mentality from the word go. 15 shots on goal which is huge. We’ve not struggled to create in this group but certainly maybe struggled to be clinical. But as I said I’m nothing but proud of the group tonight.”

The Ireland team honour Louise Quinn after her final game tonight. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Louise Quinn made her final appearance in an Ireland shirt this evening, coming on for Abbie Larkin with 10 minutes to go. Ward praised the veteran defender for imparting inspirational words to the group on full-time which focused on the next generation and the importance of never taking the Irish jersey for granted.

She added that she would like to have Quinn with the travelling group for their trip to America, but says Quinn has declined to go.

“I’ve been literally trying to convince her.

“She’s been brilliant. Even in team meetings, she sparks conversation where maybe some of the younger ones don’t. Her message at the end was so important, so important in terms of, now it’s over to you guys.”