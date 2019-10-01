Irish boss McCarthy 'optimistic' on fitness of key duo ahead of Euro double-header

MICK MCCARTHY HAS yet to fully rule out the prospect of Shane Duffy and David McGoldrick featuring in the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers away to Georgia and Switzerland.

Duffy and McGoldrick are injured at the moment, and were not named in the 24-man squad McCarthy released this morning. They were, however, included in a 41-man provisional squad – disseminated to clubs but not released to public – and McCarthy says he is “optimistic” that the pair may yet feature in the upcoming games.

“I have a bit of optimism about him”, said McCarthy about Duffy at a press conference today.

While a scan on the calf injury Duffy suffered a week ago forecast a four to six-week absence, the player has told McCarthy he may yet be fit to return ahead of schedule and the Irish boss is waiting for a firm no from the Brighton medical staff before ruling him out.

“Players want to play and they will always give me the best-case scenario. Until I get an absolute no from him or the club and medics, I will retain that bit of optimism.”

If Duffy is ruled out, he will be replaced in the squad by Blackburn’s Derrick Williams.

David McGoldrick, meanwhile, is due to return to Sheffield United training this weekend, having missed a fortnight of action with a hamstring strain.

“Whether this concludes that he is fit to play is another matter”, said McCarthy. “But both of those [players] are far more optimistic than when I first heard they were injured.

“If they can turn out and play against Switzerland it would be great.”

McCarthy did not say who is likely to replace McGoldrick in the squad should he be ruled out. Although Brighton and U21 forward Aaron Connolly was named in the initial provisional squad and remains in his thoughts, the youngster looks an unlikely call-up.

Connolly challenges Fernandinho in a Premier League clash with Man City in August. Source: Nick Potts

“The best I saw him play was against Montenegro, off the left, and he was excellent. But I’m not going to play him there ahead of James McClean, that’s for sure.

“If Didsy [McGoldrick] is fit, I’m not going to play him in front of him. James Collins is paying well in the Championship and scoring on a regular basis, I’m not so sure I’d put him in front of him.

“Callum Robinson is playing in the Premier League, I’m not so sure I’d put him in front of him. Stephen has got a 21s competition he is trying to qualify for, and he’s there, he is available to me.

“He was one of the 41 players that I sent to all of the clubs. The 21s have never qualified for anything, and I’m not going to take him and not use him. Sean Maguire is playing in the Championship and is scoring.

“I sometimes think questioning me about him is detrimental to the players I’ve picked, and there is a benefit to continuity in the squad.”

The press conference began with questions about John Delaney, many of which McCarthy batted away and steered focus back to the upcoming matches.

“Unless it has an effect on my game with Georgia – which it hasn’t so far – that’s what I’m here to talk about.

“[Delaney's exit] has been pending, hasn’t it, so it’s no surprise to me. But I’m here to talk about the game.

“I guess I have a bit of thanks to give him for giving me the job back, but a lot of people had a vote in that as well.”