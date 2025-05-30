Katie McCabe starts this evening after linking up with the Ireland squad on the back of her Champions League win with Arsenal.
Ireland boss Carla Ward has made three changes as Megan Connolly and Abbie Larkin also come into the XI, with new call-up Erin Healy named among the substitutes. Amber Barrett retains the centre-forward spot ahead of the returning Kyra Carusa.
LIVE: Türkiye v Republic of Ireland, Nations League
IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva; Abbie Larkin, Amber Barrett, Lucy Quinn
TURKEY: Selda Akgoz (capt); Busem Seker, Gulbin Hiz, Sejde Abrahamson, Ilayda Civelek; Ebru Topcu, Meryem Cal; Ece Turkoglu, Miray Cin, Melike Pekel; Kader Hancar
Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of this crucial Nations League game for Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland.
Ireland are in Istanbul this evening for their penultimate group game against Türkiye , where they need a victory if they are to stay in the race for automatic promotion to League A.
We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 6pm kick-off.
