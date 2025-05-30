Advertisement
Ireland boss Carla Ward.
LIVE: Türkiye v Republic of Ireland, Nations League

Follow all the action as Carla Ward’s side chase a crucial win in Istanbul to continue their quest for promotion.
5.29pm, 30 May 2025

35 mins ago 5:33PM

Katie McCabe starts this evening after linking up with the Ireland squad on the back of her Champions League win with Arsenal.

Ireland boss Carla Ward has made three changes as Megan Connolly and Abbie Larkin also come into the XI, with new call-up Erin Healy named among the substitutes. Amber Barrett retains the centre-forward spot ahead of the returning Kyra Carusa.

36 mins ago 5:32PM

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan; Aoife Mannion, Jessie Stapleton, Anna Patten, Katie McCabe; Megan Connolly, Denise O’Sullivan, Marissa Sheva; Abbie Larkin, Amber Barrett, Lucy Quinn

TURKEY: Selda Akgoz (capt); Busem Seker, Gulbin Hiz, Sejde Abrahamson, Ilayda Civelek; Ebru Topcu, Meryem Cal; Ece Turkoglu, Miray Cin, Melike Pekel; Kader Hancar

38 mins ago 5:31PM

Good evening and welcome along to our coverage of this crucial Nations League game for Carla Ward’s Republic of Ireland.

Ireland are in Istanbul this evening for their penultimate group game against Türkiye , where they need a victory if they are to stay in the race for automatic promotion to League A.

We’ll have team line-ups for you in the next few moments as we close in on the 6pm kick-off.

