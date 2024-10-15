Heroic Ireland U21s push Italy all the way but fall short in Euros qualification bid

Ireland U21 1

Italy U21 1

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21s have just fallen short in their bid to qualify for the 2025 European Championships.

Italy took the lead through Cesare Casadei in the first half but Andrew Moran provided the equaliser for Ireland on 66 minutes, paving the way for a grandstand finish.

Jim Crawford’s side knew going into this tie that a win would see them top the group assuring them automatic qualification for the tournament due to their superior head-to-head with Italy based on tonight’s result.

Any other result would then depend on Norway’s outcome against Turkey. If Norway failed to win, Ireland would then be guaranteed a play-off place. But if Norway won and Ireland only managed a draw against Italy, the sides would finish level on points with Norway progressing to the play-offs by virtue of their better head-to-head record.

After some early Ireland pressure, particularly on the Italian kickouts, it was the hosts who created the first meaningful chance in the 11th minute. Juventus right-back Nicoló Savona broke out wide and cut the ball across into the Ireland box. His cross however was cut out by an Ireland boot.

Ireland earned the first corner of the game two minutes later. Sinclair Armstrong and Sam Curtis combined before an attempted came back off Armstrong. Baba Adeeko was alert to the spill though and slipped the ball across the Italian area which was deflected out for the corner. The delivery found James Abankwah at the back post but he couldn’t get the connection right.

Another Irish corner shortly after almost gifted Jim Crawford’s side with the opening goal. A Johnny Kenny was easily gathered by Italian keeper Sebastiano Desplanches. He fumbled the ball back into play though, which Kenny tried to drill into the net, only for his effort to be blocked by Nicolò Bertola.

Another Irish corner produced another short on target as Adeeko kept his effort low and powerful, only to be kept off the line by the toe of Bertola. The move resulted in a swift Italian counter-attack which produced the maximum reward to put the home side in front. And it was Cesare Casadei who delivered the fatal blow, getting on the end of a ball across the penalty area and clipping his shot into the bottom corner after just 23 minutes.

Tommaso Baldanzi almost doubled their lead on the half-hour mark with a scintillating free-kick from just outside the box on the left which surely stripped paint off the goalpost. Tiernan Brooks also did his part to keep the scoreline at the minimum difference with a full-stretch save from a thundering Degnand Gnonto shot.

It almost did get worse for Ireland when Baldanzi was brought down by Garcia MacNulty in the box. But Gnonto’s blazed his effort the bar, granting Ireland another touch of grace to keep them in the tie.

Ireland did manage to spend some time in Italian territory for the final five minutes of the first half, although no equaliser opportunities materialised. As they retreated for half-time trailing in Gnonto, Ireland’s challenge was looking all the more insurmountable as Norway were 2-0 up against Turkey at that point.

Tayo Adaramola and Seán O’Brien were introduced for the second half, signalling Ireland’s intent to go after that leveller, knowing they needed at least two goals to advance.

Italy looked comfortable in dealing with Ireland’s relentless pressing in the early stages of the second half. An inviting free-kick from Matt Healy was the closest they came to troubling the opposition, but there was no Irish shirt rising up to get on the end of it.

By that stage, Norway had snatched a third goal meaning that only an Ireland victory would suffice.

Andrew Moran brought them halfway there with super finish from the edge of the square in the 66th minute. Emakhu played a major role in creating the chance with some brilliant work along the wing before the swinging the ball back into the danger area for Moran to slap home with a brilliant finish.

Gnonto broke through one-on-one moments later, but a heavy touch ultimately shut down the move as he could only send the ball across by which stage Ireland have enough bodies back to rescue the situation.

Emakhu continued to demonstrate his impact off the bench when he came close to giving Ireland the lead in the 76th minute. He linked up with Sinclair who fed him the ball with only the keeper to beat. But credit to Italian defender Giuseppe Zanotti who slid across at the crucial moment to sweep the ball away from his boot. The challenge came at a personal cost to Zanotti however, as he was stretchered off in pain.

Brooks’ brilliant reflexes were required again with four minutes of normal time remaining, getting down in time to deny Daniele Ghilardi.

Seven minutes of added time was announced and Emakhu produced another heroic effort when he turned inside his marker before unleashing a shot that was parried away for a corner. The substitute earned a free too, but again, Ireland couldn’t penetrate for the winner.

The final whistle marked the end of a courageous Ireland effort. Their draw, coupled with Norway’s 5-1 win over Turkey, seems them bow out of qualification for next year’s tournament.

Republic of Ireland U21: Tiernan Brooks, Sam Curtis(Connor O’Brien HT), Seán Roughan (Tayo Adaramola HT), James Abankwah, Anselmo García MacNulty, Matt Healy, Sinclair Armstrong, Andrew Moran, Johnny Kenny (Aidomo Emakhu ’57), Baba Adeeko (Mark O’Mahoney ’80), Emmanuel Adegboyega