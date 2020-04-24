This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Trickier' for contact sports to return immediately after lockdown - Sport Ireland chief Treacy

Non-contact, outdoor sports will be the ‘priority’ once the government eases restrictions.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 24 Apr 2020, 5:32 PM
1 hour ago 3,341 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5083573

SPORT IRELAND CHIEF Executive John Treacy says the return of non-contact, outdoor sports will be a priority when the government relaxes social restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

john-treacy File photo of Sport Ireland CEO John Treacy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Speaking alongside Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Simon Harris at a press conference earlier today, Treacy admitted it will be “trickier” for contact sports such as to return immediately after the easing of restrictions. 

“We all want to be back in action as soon as we possibly can”, said Treacy. “But we’re absolutely going to take advice from government in terms of when restrictions are going to be lifted.

“Sport is planning for that day and we’ve provided some material into our own department, that some sports that are non-contact, that are done outdoors with a lot of social distancing and physical distancing – they will obviously be a priority.

“But it’s up to the government to give the green light. We provide the information to the government and the decisions will be made by them. I think it would be a lot trickier for some of the contact sports, we’ll just have to monitor that very carefully, and obviously whatever guidance we take from government, we will take, but sport is planning for the day where things can resume.” 

The government confirmed earlier this week that licensed events of 5,000 or more people would not take place until at least 1 September, putting major sporting events such as the GAA championships and the conclusion of the domestic soccer and rugby seasons in doubt. 

Some sporting bodies in Ireland are considering the possibility of staging games behind closed doors as an alternative option: the Football Association of Ireland are working with clubs to work out the financial implications of staging games in empty stadia, while Leinster Rugby coach Leo Cullen this week said games behind closed doors would be “better than nothing.”

Treacy also spoke of the benefits of remaining physically active during the Covid-19 shutdown. 

“If you are involved in physical activity, you will feel better and that’s why we need to highlight the importance of sport to lighten the load for people across the country.”

Additional reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie