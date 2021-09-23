Membership : Access or Sign Up
Snyman taking part in team sessions as he edges closer to return

Johann van Graan says the Springbok star is working with increasing training loads as he aims to finally make his impact at Munster.

By John Fallon Thursday 23 Sep 2021, 3:38 PM
RG Snyman at a Munster training session on Tuesday.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

MUNSTER COACH JOHANN van Graan says that World Cup winner RG Snyman is close to a return after his injury and accident nightmares, but he’s reluctant to put a timeframe on it.

The 26-year old Springbok suffered a cruciate injury just eight minutes into his debut in August last year and since then has suffered a couple of further set-backs.

The six-foot-nine lock suffered a set-back when he had to undergo a procedure in May on an unrelated knee issue and then in June he suffered significant burns in a firepit incident involving three other Munster players.

Snyman and his fellow Springbok Damian de Allende suffered burns to their legs, hands, and face in the incident in Limerick.

Mike Haley and CJ Stander also sustained minor burns on their hands after someone poured petrol on a fire the Munster team-mates were gathered around, with the petrol canister catching fire and exploding.

All four were treated in hospital following the incident, with De Allende and Snyman later cleared to continue their rehabilitation with the South African squad for the Lions tour.

De Allende, who has made 24 appearances for Munster since arriving in the summer of last year, went on to play against the Lions and in the Rugby Championship but Snyman returned to Ireland and has been continuing his rehab.

“RG is doing really well in his rehab and then on the training pitch he is increasing loads,” said van Graan.

“He is taking part in team sessions now so when he is ready to play, we will pick him.”

Meanwhile, van Graan said that the return of fans to Thomond Park for this Saturday’s opening United Rugby Championship clash with the Sharks is a huge boost, having got a taste of it recently when they played an inhouse game.

“We can’t wait to have our fans back for a proper match. In the Red versus Grey (in-house) game we had a few thousand supporters in and just the noise was incredible and just when both teams ran on to the field, to actually experience it…

“The away game at Exeter was brilliant too, to have around 10,000 people in. We love to play at Thomond Park and we can’t wait to play in front of our supporters from a competitive point of view and it will be great for the opposition as well to experience the whole Thomond Park experience.”

