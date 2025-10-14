Snyman in mix for Leinster's Croke Park meeting with Munster

RG SNYMAN IS in the mix to make his first appearance of the season in Leinster’s URC clash with Munster at Croke Park this Saturday [KO 5.15pm].

While Leinster were negotiating the opening rounds of the new URC season, Snyman was busy on international duty with the Springboks, who wrapped up back-to-back Rugby Championship titles by beating Argentina on 4 October.

And the South African lock is now back training with the province, and could be included for Saturday’s meeting with his former team, Munster.

Leinster backs coach Tyler Bleyendaal says Snyman’s presence would be a significant boost for the province’s attacking game.

“Sometimes it’s not easy to plan around because he’s also quite instinctive,” Bleyendaal said.

“Some of the unstructured play that he can create is equally chaotic but beneficial for us. I think it’s about guys, that probably took a few games last year (to understand), where he’d carry into a brick wall, but suddenly the ball’s flying out and we’re playing off it again. So it’s about staying alive around him.

“He also just brings a really good energy. He’s such a lovely bloke, in the week he’s quite a relaxed kind of character, so he adds that kind of difference to our group and then he plays with still a mean kind of physicality with just great skill set. Like I said, it’s something you can’t always plan for, but if you’re alive to it, it can create some nice unstructured play.”

Leinster hope to have Robbie Henshaw available after the centre picked up a knock against the Sharks, with a decision to be made later in the week, while Jordan Larmour is recovering from a foot injury.

Having welcomed back a number their Lions contingent for the Sharks win, Andrew Porter, Jamison Gibson-Park and Andrew Porter are among the latest returning internationals who could see gametime against Munster.