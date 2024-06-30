Rhasidat Adeleke breaks National 100m record to win gold

LAST UPDATE | 17 mins ago
RHASIDAT ADELEKE WON gold and broken the Irish National 100m record with a time of 11.33 at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium today.
The Tallaght athlete and now holds all National sprint records over 100m, 200m and 400m.
A World class performance from Rhasidat Adeleke (Tallaght A.C.) 🤩— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 30, 2024
Running 11.13, she obliterates the Irish 100m National record and now holds all National sprint records over 100m, 200m & 400m 👏
🥈Sarah Lavin (Emerald A.C.) 11.37
🥉Mollie O'Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin A.C.)… pic.twitter.com/W5EndGIYpa
Adeleke finished ahead of Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) in second with 11.37 and third placed Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 11.61.
Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) took the men’s 100m title with a dip on the line to finish in 10.27, just ahead of Bori Akinola (UCD AC), 10.29, and Sean Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) in third, 10.39.
It's Israel Olatunde's National Title 💪— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 30, 2024
A fantastic display of 100m running with Israel coming out victorious with a dip on the line, edging closer to Hession's 2008 Championship Record 🤩
🥈Bori Akinola (U.C.D. A.C.) 10.29
🥉Sean Aigboboh (Tallaght A.C.) 10.39
Results… pic.twitter.com/uEB90IWwaT
Sarah Healy won the Women’s 800m with a time of 2:03.64. Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) finished second in 2:04.17 while Jenna Bromell (Emerald AC) was third in 2:04.41.
Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC) picked up his 12th 400mH National Senior Title. The Waterford athlete ran 50.61 to finish ahead of Fintan Dewhirst (Tír Chonaill AC) in second, 51.65, and David Davitt (Clonliffe Harriers AC), 51.90.
Another dazzling performance from Thomas Barr (Ferrybank A.C.) picking up his 12th 400mH National Senior Title 🌟— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 30, 2024
It won't be what he wanted from an Olympic rankings perspective but another National Title for the Waterford athlete 👏
50.61 ⏱️
🥈Fintan Dewhirst (Tír Chonaill… pic.twitter.com/I15BBdvSHu
Mark English controlled the Men’s 800m race from the start and added another 800m National Senior Title to his collection. The Finn Valley athlete clocked 1:49.18, ahead of Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock AC) 1:51.08 and Robert Hewison (Kildare AC) 1:51.43.
Mark English (Finn Valley A.C.) controls the Men's 800m race from the start and shows his class adding another 800m National Senior Title to his collection 👏— Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) June 30, 2024
⏱️ 1:49.18
🥈Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock A.C.) 1:51.08
🥉Robert Hewison (Kildare A.C.) 1:51.43
Results… pic.twitter.com/Xww7Bw3EAR
Jennifer Sawyer (St L O’Toole AC) won the Women’s 400mH National Senior Title in 1:01.87, ahead of Cara Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 1:02.93, and Rachel Lynch (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 1:03.05.