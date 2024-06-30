Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke on her way to victory. Bryan Keane/INPHO
golden days

Rhasidat Adeleke breaks National 100m record to win gold

Thomas Barr picks up his 12th 400m hurdles title.
2.22pm, 30 Jun 2024
RHASIDAT ADELEKE WON gold and broken the Irish National 100m record with a time of 11.33 at the 123.ie National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium today. 

The Tallaght athlete and now holds all National sprint records over 100m, 200m and 400m.

Adeleke finished ahead of Sarah Lavin (Emerald AC) in second with 11.37 and third placed Mollie O’Reilly (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 11.61.

Israel Olatunde (Tallaght AC) took the men’s 100m title with a dip on the line to finish in 10.27, just ahead of Bori Akinola (UCD AC), 10.29, and Sean Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) in third, 10.39. 

Sarah Healy won the Women’s 800m with a time of 2:03.64. Louise Shanahan (Leevale AC) finished second in 2:04.17 while Jenna Bromell (Emerald AC) was third in 2:04.41. 

Thomas Barr (Ferrybank AC) picked up his 12th 400mH National Senior Title. The Waterford athlete ran 50.61 to finish ahead of Fintan Dewhirst (Tír Chonaill AC) in second, 51.65, and David Davitt (Clonliffe Harriers AC), 51.90. 

Mark English controlled the Men’s 800m race from the start and added another 800m National Senior Title to his collection. The Finn Valley athlete clocked 1:49.18, ahead of Cillian Kirwan (Raheny Shamrock AC) 1:51.08 and Robert Hewison (Kildare AC) 1:51.43.

Jennifer Sawyer (St L O’Toole AC) won the Women’s 400mH National Senior Title in 1:01.87, ahead of Cara Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 1:02.93, and Rachel Lynch (Dundrum South Dublin AC), 1:03.05.

