Rhasidat Adeleke finishes fourth in Bislett on 400m season opener

RHASIDAT ADELEKE OPENED her 400m outdoor season with a 50.42-second run to finish fourth at the Diamond League Bislett Games in Oslo on Thursday evening.

America’s Isabella Whittaker won in 49.58, finishing fastest to pip home hopeful Henriette Jaeger in the final strides, the Norwegian running a new national record of 49.62.

Team GB’s Amber Anning finished third in 50.24, narrowly ahead of Adeleke, who is set to continue her 400m campaign as Sunday’s Diamond League meet in Stockholm.

Later on Thursday, Mark English — who has lowered his own 800m national record twice in the last two weeks — finished seventh in 1:44.33, just over four-tenths of a second outside his best. Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya won in a time of 1:42.78.