Bristol City sign younger brother of club captain and Ireland international Jason Knight

RHYS KNIGHT HAS signed for Bristol City, where he will join his brother Jason, who is captain of the Championship outfit.

A statement from Bristol City today reads that the 18-year-old will join the club’s U21 team from Bray Wanderers on a three-and-a-half-year professional contract, which will run until 2029.

“We’re excited to welcome Rhys to the club,” Bristol City Technical Director Brian Tinnion said. “He is a player with a lot of potential, and one we hope thrives in this environment.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and supporting his development over the next couple of years.”

Bray Wanderers have also confirmed the news of Knight’s move today, revealing that international clearance has been granted.

A product of the academy system at Bray Wanderers, Knight departs with 46 senior appearances in the First Division. He followed the example of his older brothers Kevin and Conor by breaking into the first team, and made his debut at the age of 16, away to Finn Harps in 2024.

He scored his first goal a year later and helped the Seagulls reach the 2025 promotion-relegation play-off, where they lost out to Waterford.

At international level, the Clonkeen College (Blackrock) student was named the U18 Boys’ Schools International Player of the Year at the 35th Annual FAI International Awards in 2025.

“I would like to thank all the staff, players, and the fans for making me feel so welcome since I joined the club,” Knight said in a statement released by Bray Wanderers today.

“I’ve loved every second training and playing with the Academy and First Team, and will be forever grateful for the opportunity I was given. I wish nothing but the best for Bray Wanderers going forward.”