This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 24 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ruddock emerges as injury concern for Leinster's Champions Cup final

The flanker suffered a head knock against Ulster and experienced a relapse before last weekend’s semi-final.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 24 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 906 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4603294

LEINSTER’S BACK ROW resources for their double trophy tilt could be stretched further after Rhys Ruddock emerged as an injury doubt for the province’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens.

The flanker was a late withdrawal from last weekend’s semi-final win over Toulouse after feeling unwell on the eve of the game, and will now be monitored by Leinster’s medics this week. 

Rhys Ruddock with Kieran Treadwell Ruddock is a doubt for Newcastle. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Ruddock sustained a head knock in the European quarter-final win over Ulster at the end of last month and despite coming through the return to play protocols, suffered a relapse after Saturday’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland international was pulled from Leo Cullen’s starting XV with Scott Fardy promoted off the bench to start at blindside for the victory over Toulouse.

Ruddock has been ruled out of this weekend’s Guinness Pro14 trip to Ulster and there is concern over his fitness for the 11 May decider against Saracens at St James’ Park, particularly when Leinster have already lost flankers Josh van der Flier and Dan Leavy to season-ending injuries.

“There was an original head knock against Ulster,” scrum coach John Fogarty explained.

“And he wasn’t feeling quite right and the lads are unbelievably strict with all that stuff. When he said he wasn’t feeling great, him not feeling right, the type of game that it was, you couldn’t put him out in it. You saw the physicality of the game. You just couldn’t put him out there. He’s in that return to play protocols. We’ll see how he goes.”

Ruddock has now re-entered the graduated return to play protocols and Leinster will hope he makes a full recovery in time for next month’s European showdown in Newcastle, given their back row options have already been hit in recent times.

Fardy played at six during the knockout stages of last year’s competition as Leinster won their fourth star in Bilbao and showed his enduring quality deputising for Ruddock at the weekend. 

But with the Saturday’s clash against Ulster, the Champions Cup final, Pro14 semi-final and a potential Pro14 decider to come over the next month, Leo Cullen will pray there are no more back row injuries to contend with.

“Rhys isn’t someone who has had a huge amount of head knocks,” Fogarty continued.

It’s going to affect people in different ways, he’s not feeling quite right. There is nothing sinister behind the scenes, he really isn’t feeling 100%. You can’t put the guy out there if he’s not feeling 100%. He’ll hopefully get himself right, this next few weeks are going to be epic.

Leinster are also anxiously waiting to discover the extent of the calf injury sustained by Seán Cronin, who limped off during the first half last Sunday.

“He’s been assessed, we’ll see how it goes,” Fogarty added. “He’s a pretty important person, he’s out for this week and then we’ve a prep week and then we play.

“It’s important that he gets back but we’re not quite sure yet.

“This time of year, our medical department is more stressed than anyone. There is pressure on to get them [injured players] back and it’ll be an interesting two weeks for us as a group to get ourselves in a good position. It starts this week with performing well up in Ulster.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie