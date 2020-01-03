This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wales scrum-half Webb eligible for Six Nations selection following return to Ospreys

The 31-year-old has been granted a ‘six-month dispensation.’

By Sinead Farrell Friday 3 Jan 2020, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,457 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4952849
Rhys Webb last played for Wales in 2017.
Image: David Davies
Rhys Webb last played for Wales in 2017.
Rhys Webb last played for Wales in 2017.
Image: David Davies

WALES SCRUM-HALF Rhys Webb is eligible for selection for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations tournament following the announcement of his return to Ospreys. 

A statement on the Welsh Rugby Union website says that Webb is eligible to play for the defending Grand Slam champions, after being granted a “six-month dispensation.”

It was confirmed this week that the 31-year-old has been permitted to leave Toulon at the end of the current campaign due to family reasons.

Despite having another year on his contract with the French outfit, Webb is now set to return to the Ospreys after previously departing for the Top 14 in 2018.

Webb last played for Wales against South Africa in 2017, and will be eligible to battle for a place in Wayne Pivac’s squad ahead of their opening Six Nations meeting with Italy on 1 February.

The Welsh Rugby Union statement reads:

“Following the 31-times capped scrum-half’s contractual commitment to return to play his club rugby in Wales with the Ospreys next season, the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) has agreed to an application from the player and his representative to allow a six-month dispensation from the Senior Player Selection Policy, during which new Wales head coach Wayne Pivac can consider Webb for selection.

“In accordance with Wales’ Senior Player Selection Policy, the 31-year-old British and Irish Lion was originally eligible for international selection from 1st July 2020. However, the dispensation granted by the PRB enables Webb to compete for a place in Pivac’s first campaign in charge of Wales, starting at Principality Stadium against Italy on 1st February.”

