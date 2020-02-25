Ireland striker Jarrett grabs two goals on Brighton debut to book FA Cup quarter-final spot

IRELAND WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL Rianna Jarrett has made a dream start to her time at Brighton & Hove Albion, scoring two goals on her debut to help her side into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Brighton defeated Crystal Palace Women 3-0 in the fifth round of the FA Cup this evening, with Jarrett helping herself to a goal in either half. Their clash was originally set to take place earlier this month, but was called off due to poor weather.

Jarrett, who signed for the English top-flight side in January, gave Brighton the half-time lead with a strike from 25 yards after just 14 minutes.

The 25-year-old almost help double their lead shortly after. She linked up well with Maxime Bennink to set up a chance for Nigeria’s Ini-Abasi Umotong, but her shot sailed wide.

Jarrett grabbed her side’s second goal less than a minute after the restart, heading the ball home after getting on the end of a cross from Emily Simpkins.

Umotong completed the win with a goal in the 69th minute, finishing the ball to the net from the outside of the boot.

💪 GOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!



🙌 Less than a minute after the restart Jarrett has it in the back of the net again!



📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC ⚫️ | 0-2 pic.twitter.com/fxUX4sT4xm — Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 25, 2020

Jarrett is one of the country’s most talented footballers, but had to work her way back from three Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries before the age of 21 to shine for both club and country.

The former Wexford Youths star won the Women’s National League (WNL) Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and won the treble with Youths in 2018.

Jarrett joins her international team-mate Megan Connolly at Albion, who are currently ninth in the Women’s Super League table.

Brighton will now face Birmingham in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

