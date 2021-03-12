BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman found guilty by medical tribunal

Freeman was found to have ordered testosterone “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”.

By Press Association Friday 12 Mar 2021, 10:27 AM
6 minutes ago 126 Views 2 Comments
File photo of Dr Richard Freeman.
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER TEAM SKY and British Cycling medic Dr Richard Freeman ordered testosterone knowing or believing it was to be given to a rider for the purposes of doping, a tribunal has found.

Dr Freeman admitted 18 of 22 charges against him relating to the ordering of a package of Testogel to British Cycling headquarters in 2011 but denied the central charge regarding its purpose.

After a hearing lasting more than two years, decisions on the contested charges were issued by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Friday.

Dr Freeman claimed the testosterone had been ordered to treat former performance director Shane Sutton’s erectile dysfunction, which the Australian strenuously denied on an explosive day of testimony in 2019.

The tribunal also determined it had been proved that the motive for Dr Freeman’s actions was to conceal his conduct.

The one charge that was found to be not proved was that Dr Freeman knew the Testogel was not clinically indicated for Sutton.

Press Association

