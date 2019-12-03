Richarlison signs new Everton deal and vows to 'put my life on the line' for the club

RICHARLISON HAS SIGNED a new deal with Everton that will keep him at Goodison Park until 2024.

The 22-year-old was a £50 million signing from Watford in July 2018 and he has vowed to remain on Merseyside for ‘a long time’ to repay the faith shown in him by the club.

He scored 13 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions last season, while his header in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Leicester City took his tally to six in the current term.

Marco Silva’s side are languishing in 17th in the Premier League after picking up just four wins from their opening 14 games

“I intend to be here a long time,” Richarlison told Everton TV. “This was the club which gave me the opportunity to show my football.

“It was here I managed to get a place in the Brazil national team and it was here I have scored lots of goals in the Premier League.

“The club trusts me and I trust them. The supporters have a lot of affection for me and I try to give back all this affection as much as possible on the pitch.

“I go out and put my life on the line for them. I try to sweat blood and tears for this club. I intend to continue honouring the shirt and making the fans happy. And I hope they continue singing my name.”

Richarlison has scored six goals in 19 appearances for Brazil, with all his appearances for his national side coming after his move to the Toffees.

