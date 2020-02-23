Limerick All-Star winning defender out for rest of season with cruciate injury

LIMERICK ALL-IRELAND and All-Star winner Richie English has been ruled out for the rest with a cruciate injury.

Manager John Kiely confirmed today in Páirc Uí Chaoimh after seeing his side defeat Cork that they will have to plan without the Doon player for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

English suffered the injury in their victory against Galway three weeks ago in the Gaelic Grounds and he has been advised to undergo surgery rather than trying to rehab his knee.

It’s a major setback for Limerick as he had emerged as a key defensive figure in recent seasons, part of successful underage teams before stepping up in the 2018 campaign to be part of the Liam MacCarthy Cup triumph and land an All-Star award after that season.

It’s the latest cruciate injury to hit Limerick in recent years after Sean Finn, Richie McCarthy and Paul Browne (the latter two having retired in the off season) all hit with similar problems.

“Richie English unfortunately has picked up a cruciate knee ligament injury so his involvement this season is unfortunately come to an end,” stated Kiely.

“It actually came from the Galway game. It’s the nature of the injury in that his wasn’t an actual rupture on the spot – he had good stability after the injury.

“But unfortunately the nature of his injury is that it won’t heal on its own and it can’t be rehabbed so the best advice we got is that he is best to go away and get the operation done.

“We will look after him and he will get the best of care in the weeks and months ahead and he has the full support of the management team and the panel or players – Richie is a real solid guy and he will bounce back from this and will work real hard to get back to where he was before he got the injury

“It is one of those things that you can’t legislate for – we have had Richie McCarthy, Paul Browne, Sean Finn in the past. Every group of players over time will have a number of those injuries and there is no rationale for why is happens

“Nothing too dramatic out of today so we will just knuckle down and work hard for the next few weeks. There are a number of guys coming back into contention – Adrian Breen is back in training, Peter Casey is back training, Tom Condon has a broken finger but he is well over half way in terms of getting back on track with that.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!